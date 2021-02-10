MCU stars wish Loki actor Tom Hiddleston happy birthday





Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the MCU, is celebrating his birthday and several of his fellow Marvel actors are sending him warm wishes on social media.

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston is greeted by his Marvel Studios teammates on his birthday. The actor has played the God of Evil in the MCU since 2011 by Kenneth BranaghThor as the brother of the god of thunder. Now he is expected to headline his own Disney + series which is set to be released after. The falcon and the winter soldier. Originally billed as a villain, playing the main villain of The Avengers, Loki has experienced significant personal growth. Over time, he became more empathetic as his story unfolded onscreen, and although he remained mischievous, he became more of Thor’s ally than an opponent. After Thor: Ragnarok, there was a sense of optimism that the Asgardian princes would finally come together to rebuild their home on Earth. Sadly, Thanos caught up with them and killed Loki for his failures, not to mention an attempt to betray him early in Avengers: Infinity War. Related: Every MCU Phase 4 Villain Created By The Heroes (& How) While Hiddleston was mainly involved in the Thor films, he has also appeared in a series of ensemble projects such as The Avengers and Infinity war. In view of this, he has worked with other Marvel actors outside of the Chris Hemsworth sub-franchise and some of them have taken to their social media accounts to send him warm wishes on occasion. of its 40th anniversary. Check out their posts below: Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. have both worked with Hiddleston in the MCU through Ragnarok and The Avengers; Stan, however, did not. While the two appeared in Infinity war, they didn’t have a chance to share the screen since Loki and Bucky Barnes were in separate locations, and by the time Thor arrived in Wakanda, the God of Evil was already dead. That being said, the actors likely crossed paths and spent time with each other behind the scenes and even during other Marvel Studios functions, including the MCU’s 10th anniversary photoshoot, as well as the San Diego Comic. -Con 2019 where both Loki and The falcon and the winter soldier have both been announced. Hemsworth has yet to publish a social media post, which many are eager to see. The God of Evil from the MCU’s main timeline may be dead, but Avengers: Endgame was able to find a way to continue the character’s story by sending his 2012 version on a new adventure. Loki will see its titular character jump through different time periods in the story and play an unusual character in some of them. It’s worth noting that the events of the show will take place in a branching timeline, so in essence, this doesn’t affect what was previously established in the MCU. This does not mean, however, that there is no chance for Loki to find his way into the current universe and potentially even interact with surviving heroes, including Bucky. More: Deadpool Can Now Be The MCU’s Loki Replacement Source: Miscellaneous (see links) Why doesn’t Leto’s Joker have his tattoo “damaged” in the Justice League Snyder Cut

