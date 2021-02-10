Hawaii 2 Hollywood: ‘It’s About Time’ Kaneohe Native Battles Villains As Blue Ranger In Power Rangers Dino Fury





HONOLULU (KHON2) – A boy Kaneohe is the new Nickelodeon star making a splash in an iconic ’90s superhero show. [Hawaiis Breaking NewsDownload the FREE KHON2 app foriOSorAndroid] Kainalu Moya plays the Blue Ranger in the franchise’s latest installment, Power Rangers Dino Fury. “It’s six days a week, usually around 12 hours of filming or more,” said Kainalu Moya, who plays the blue ranger in Power Rangers Dino Fury. The rangers are currently shooting two seasons in New Zealand. Before jumping on set and memorizing lines, Moya’s role took some extra morphing time. “We had about two and a half weeks of intensive stunt training. We just worked everyday on how to block without getting hurt, tumble, turn around and do all that stuff. Your body would be so sore at the end of the day. Then you would wake up and start over the next morning. The Castle High School graduate says it’s all a dream come true and that he wouldn’t be where he is today if he didn’t take a leap of faith. “I just wanted to do it. I told my parents they are like ‘you should go to school first’ and I was like ‘you are probably right’. So I went to college for a few years and took my first acting class. I liked him and then I was just like, that’s what I want, I’m gonna go chase him. This Power Ranger knows all too well how to fight fears of the unknown and overcome obstacles. “I went to Los Angeles and auditioned after audition and didn’t really get much. I made a handful of small shorts from small independent films. Also, I did an episode on Saved by the Bell, the reboot. He’s the first big, the first regular series, the first main character on a show. “ Moya says he’s ready to not only bring action and talent to Hollywood, but a local touch as well. “The character I’m describing has connections to Hawaii like his name and his mother. So it’s really exciting and I can’t wait for the kids back home to see it. I’m happy to represent them and for them to have a Hawaiian portrayal on a kids’ superhero show. The first season of Power Rangers Dino Fury will premiere on Nickelodeon on February 20. Fans will also be able to catch Moya as he returns as the Blue Ranger in season two.

