Daniel Kaluuya’s role in ‘Black Messiah’ was ‘heavy’

At 31,Daniel Kaluuya has already outlived revolutionary Black Panther leader Fred Hampton by a decade and says taking thatrole was “heavy”.

In director Shaka King’s“Judas and the Black Messiah” (in theaters and streaming Friday on HBO Max), Kaluuya plays Hampton, president of the Illinois Black Panther Party. While striving to better and uplift his community, Hampton is targeted by the FBI and J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen), who initiates a counterintelligence program to silence political dissent and prevent the rise of a “black messiah”. his own, Black Panther informant William O’Neal (LakeithStanfield), and is shot dead during a police raid.

“It was heavy,” Kaluuya says. “It’s a lot of weight to carry. To awaken people who are sleeping, you have to deeply understand why they sleep and wear that, be compassionate and move to them from their point of view and wake them up like that. So that’s a lot of thinking, a lot of stuff happening. There was a deep, deep, deep, deep weight on me, around me and in me. “

The “Black Panther” starimmersed himself in the life of the activist in preparation. To speak like Hampton, he had to think like Hampton too, and that took a long time. “I don’t believe in shape shifting, your mind changes, your shape follows,” says Kaluuya, who religiously watched videos of Hampton’s speeches and read about the people Hampton referred to in his speeches to understand his condition. of spirit.

Kaluuya has “relaxed and probably gained a bit of weight” since playing Hampton, but playing the “Dark Messiah” and carrying his story isn’t a character the actor can just lose.

“I just know stuff and it’s me now. You can’t stay the same. You can’t say ‘Oh, I want to be as light as I was in 2016,’ no you don’t. You’re not. seen something, “Kaluuya said.” It’s just a weight that’s a drawback if you resist it. I just stopped resisting and I accept it. I say, ‘Yeah, yeah, it happened.’ I am grateful for it, I am blessed that it has happened and I am moving accordingly. “

For Fred Hampton Jr., born less than a month after his father’s assassination, change is something he has been looking forward to. While he hopes the conversation can continue beyond Black History Month, he is inspired by the fact that his father’s story is widely shared, reaching people who otherwise wouldn’t know.

“It hasn’t fully sunk yet,” says Hampton Jr., who served as a consultant on the set, citing the “Dream Team” of the talents involved (Kaluuya, Stanfield, King and producer Ryan Coogler). “I think it’s right now, it’s powerful that this conversation can be on the big screen indoors from homes to hair salons to pool halls.”

It has been 50 years since Hampton’s history and black people still demand racial fairness, which frustrates and anger Kaluuya, who sums it up with a series of curses. But “we keep moving forward, we keep rising, despite this,” he says.

“What is happening to us is not about us or us, and let’s stop internalizing it. It has nothing to do with us. We’re just affected by it, but it’s imbued with white anxiety and white scared, so let’s keep it there. Let them have it, let them take care of it, “Kaluuya says of the racial inequalities that blacks still struggle with.” Let’s stop rooting it in us and let’s stop saying it’s who we are. Darkness and racism aren’t synonymous. “

While Kaluuya is still pondering what exactly reform means to him and how to go about it, he is sure of two things: we cannot rely on disliked people to help us and we must act.

“I struggle with the word ‘hope’,” he says. “Now is not the time for that, this is the time to act. Let’s do (swear). I’m not really sitting in my thoughts and dreams, I’m trying to make things happen.”

Kaluuya, a British actor with Ugandan parents, has been criticized on social networks for playing a black American activist. It was not the first time that his casting was under control. In 2017, Samuel L. Jackson questioned Hollywood’s decision to hire Black Britsto play black Americans, like Kaluuya’s character in “Get Out”.

Kaluuya understands that “people feel things” and wants to give them space to express this hurt, but says he’s not bothered by these debates.

“I no longer give the power to things outside myself to define me. What I feel for me is what I feel for myself, that’s all. If people feel that, that’s all. what they feel and I allow them to feel that is about them, ”he says.“ The problem isn’t their definition, the problem is that I rely on them to tell me who I am. I’m telling you who I am. … If people want to say things, let them say things. I don’t sweat. “

Critics may find it hard to come up with anything negative to say about Kaluuya’s next project: to produce a live-action “Barney” movie.

Kaluuya adored the purple dinosaur as a child and says that children’s movies allow people to go “to places this deep and do it in such an accessible and creative way.”

“He says ‘I love you, you love me, don’t you mean you love me too?’ and people hate it, ”he says. “I find it fascinating that as a society we demonize and slander someone who says, ‘Yes, I want you to love me too.’ I find that as a concept, as a theory, that is. It’s incredible.

“Loving someone and not loving you back is universal,” he says.

