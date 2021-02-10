Fenwick Grad Goes To Hollywood With Bad Cupid Movie





Not everyone is filled with love, flowers and chocolates. A new feature film, Bad Cupid, Releasing on video-on-demand on Friday, February 12, takes a dark road as he follows a man still obsessed with the woman he lost in a breakup a year ago. The film is written and produced by a crew that includes Fenwick alumni Anthony Piatek. The dark comedy stars Dave (Shane Nepveu) crying for his lost love, Denise (Christine Turturro) and her cousin Morris (Briana Marin) doing their best to get him on to something else. When they meet Archie, who is unwittingly Bad Cupid, things get terribly dark. Various love interests get lost and unexpectedly reunite during the film. Archie is played by John Rhys-Davies better known as Gimli in The Lord of the Rings and the character of Indiana Jones Sallah. This is Piateks’ first film. After graduating from Fenwick in 2000, he began working full time at the Chicago Board of Trade at the age of 19, while also graduating from DePaul. He spent 16 years in the trading floor and still has a career and full time employment in the financial industry. His first foray into screenwriting was based on his daytime work experience. I had the idea to create a TV series on the trading floor, so I wrote a TV pilot called, The exchange, Says Piatek. He describes the show as a dramatic display from the Chicago Commodities Exchange. After years of trying to learn to write and even fly to Los Angeles to pitch the idea, I realized I needed to team up with someone to help make me a better writer and make the stronger pilot scenario, he said. Fortunately, through networking, I met Neal Howard who was a former Hollywood TV writer. Howard, a Chicagoan, worked with Piatek on the rewrite of The exchange and became its official co-author. We quickly found out that we worked really well together and shared a great connection, Piatek said. He handed me an old screenplay he co-wrote with his former writing partner, Ira Fritz, and said: See what you can do with it. So I took this script, dumped it and rebuilt it. Neal and I then went back together. Then Ira got involved. And it turned out to be the script of what is now Bad cupid. In addition to having renewed the hope of The exchange to be picked up after the film’s release, Piatek said another pilot co-wrote, Sex and the single girl, a comedy about dating in the digital age, continues to circulate in Hollywood. On top of that, in the summer of 2020, he and Howard scripted what they expect to be their next movie, ScriptFest, a mock documentary denigrating the Hollywood industry’s pitch festival scams, Piatek said. Stream Bad Cupid on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies and via cable starting February 12. Watch the trailer, more info on the movie, and pre-order the streaming: badcupidmovie.com.

