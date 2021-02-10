WFAA wins duPont-Columbia Award, broadcast equivalent of Pulitzer Prize, for reporting on climate change





Journalist David Schechter and Photographer Chance Horner honored for upholding the highest standards in journalism with their ongoing series Verify Road Trip

The Alfred duPont-Columbia University Prize, considered Pulitzer Prize broadcasts, was awarded to David Schechter and Chance Horner of the WFAA for their series of reporting on the Verify Road Trip adventure. In the winner, one hour episode Schechter brings a viewer – skeptical of climate change – on a major reporting trip. They travel together across Texas to interview leading scientists, then to Alaska to witness the melting glaciers themselves. The guest / reporter sees what Schechter sees, asks their own questions and draws their own conclusions. DOCUMENTARY: Climate skeptics examine what scientists know and how they know it Our commitment to our audience and our commitment to the truth have never been stronger or more important, and we are incredibly proud of Verify Road Trip as it is literally at the intersection of the two, said Brad Ramsey, President and CEO. General of WFAA. The duPont Silver Baton, dedicated to upholding the highest standards in journalism, is awarded by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, which also awards the Pulitzer Prize. We like to say that the truth is an adventure. It means letting our audience see the lengths to understand the story, to find the truth. And how rewarding the process is, Schechter said. The episode is directed, shot and edited by Horner who led a team comprising WFAA photojournalists Martin DoPorto and Bradley Blackburn. “We have a lot of fun making these stories. When it comes to climate change, we wanted the viewer to have fun along the way as well so that they are more open to learning something about one of the more stories. important of our time, “says Horner. 14 winners were ad at the Tuesday evening ceremony. In addition to WFAA, they included: PBS, Radiolab, NBC News, Netflix, and VICE. WFAA photojournalist Joseph Huerta was also among the Bridge’s winners for thought-provoking documentary Choice of bobs. While working at KING 5 News Seattle, Huerta chronicled a terminally ill cancer patient who, with humor and insight, decided to legally end his life. Selecting Verify Road Trip, the DuPont judges wrote: In a new take on climate change, the producers of this ongoing series dedicated an episode to taking a skeptical viewer on a reporting journey to meet and interview scientists, and to witness the overwhelming evidence. It’s gratifying that the judges at DuPont recognize that great stories must provide not only facts, but experiences that connect with viewers, said Carolyn Mungo, vice president and station manager at WFAA. Viewers of local journalism deserve no less, she added. The Check the Road Trip series was co-created by Schechter, Horner and Alex Krueger and Doug Boehner of WFAA and began as part of a process of developing new forms of factual reporting at a TEGNA Innovation Summit in 2015. Verify is now become a at national scale fact-checking initiative. When Verify Road Trip takes a viewer on a reporting journey, we hope it adds credibility for the audience. This puts them at the forefront of the investigative process, said Leslie McCardel, WFAA news director. Schechter and Horner are also winners of a national competition Murrow Prize for a Verify road trip that took a conservative voter to see the United States-Mexico wall, James Beard Award Finalists for the food report and winners of the Scripps Howard Award 2020 for their reports on climate change. I congratulate David and Chance on this outstanding piece of important journalism, and I want to thank Columbia University for continuing to shed light on journalists fighting the good fight around the world, Ramsey added. This is the 11th silver baton in the duPont-Columbia WFAA, which includes six wins for legendary investigative journalist Byron Harris. WFAA is the only local television station in the country to have also been awarded a duPont Gold Baton, the highest recognition in audiovisual journalism. The station earned the honor in 2009 for a trio of investigative articles on fraudulent international government loans, college cheating in high school sports, and faulty gas pipeline couplings.

