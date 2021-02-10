Connect with us

Skybound Entertainment Partners With Striking Distance Studios For Upcoming Survival Horror Game The Callisto Protocol | Business

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 9, 2021 –

Skybound Entertainment today announced a partnership with Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON, Inc. that will help bring The Callisto protocol, a story-driven, single-player survival horror game for PC and consoles in 2022. With his expertise in creating horror-themed transmedia branded extensions, Skybound will act as strategic partner for Striking Distance Studios and publisher KRAFTON, Inc., bringing its global marketing and distribution capabilities to the game.

The Callisto protocol takes place in Black Iron Prison on Callisto’s dead moon Jupiters in 2320. Players must survive indescribable horrors as they escape Black Iron and uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious United Jupiter Company. Developed by the team behind the iconic Dead space franchise, The Callisto protocol is a next-gen take on the survival horror genre that aims to raise the bar for immersive interactive storytelling.

Striking Distance Studios has one goal with the Callisto Protocol: to create one of the most terrifying games of all time, said Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance Studios. Skybound Entertainment is unrivaled in the worlds of sci-fi and horror storytelling, and will be an incredible partner to KRAFTON and Striking Distance Studios as we bring the world of The Callisto protocol to life in the games and beyond.

The team at Striking Distance Studios are the best in the video game industry at creating blockbuster games, said Robert Kirkman, president of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The walking dead. By Skybound, The walking dead has gone from its original comic book to multiple TV series, books, video games, merchandise, and more, and we can’t wait to explore similar possibilities for The Callisto protocol with Skybounds cross-platform expertise. We were delighted to be working on this IP alongside the game publisher, KRAFTON.

KRAFTON is thrilled to partner with Skybound Entertainment to help us bring Striking Distance Studios’ ambitious new vision on survival horror to life, said Ashley Youngsun Nam, Head of Global Business Development and Studio Management for KRAFTON, Inc. We’ve assembled a dream team of developers and publishers who are poised to redefine sci-fi horror for a whole new generation of gamers around the world.

The Callisto protocol is currently in development at Striking Distance Studios in the San Francisco suburb of San Ramon, California. The team grew to over 150 gaming industry veterans in less than 18 months.

Skybound Entertainment is a cross-platform content company that works closely with creators and their intellectual property, extending their stories to other platforms including comics, TV, movies, tabletop and video games, books, digital content and beyond. The company is the home of notable properties, including Th e Walking Dead, invincible, and Super dinosaur.

Skybound is also a global publisher, producer and distributor of several award-winning tabletop and video games. Skybound play slate includes Telltales The Walking Dead, a collection of Beamdog titles including Baldurs Gate and Neverwinter Nights, and in partnership with iam8bit, physical editions of games like Ori and the will of the wisps and Untitled Goose Game.

About Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios is a AAA development studio committed to creating engaging immersive experiences, driven by a passion for quality and excellence. Based in San Ramon, Calif. In the San Francisco Bay Area, Striking Distance is led by Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space and founder of Sledgehammer Games. For more information on Striking Distance Studios, please visit www.StrikingDistanceStudios.com or follow the company on Twitter @SDStudios.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development teams responsible for various entertainment properties, including PLAYERUNKNOWNS BATTLEGROUNDS, ELYON, and TERA. The name, which is derived from the word craftsmanship, is recognition of the company’s endless pursuit of innovation and creating engaging experiences. KRAFTON currently consists of PUBG Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio and RisingWings. For more information on KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com.

