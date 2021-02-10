



The world knows International Wings Factory for crisp chicken wings and lip-smacking sauces. People often wonder about the underlying secret of these delicious specialties that make them wow! Deepak Ballaney, the IWF chef, finally decided to reveal his inspiration by saying that Bollywood culture is what keeps me going and creating something new every day. International Wings Factory is a well-established and renowned restaurant based in New York, USA. The place is known for making the best chicken wings in town. And, as Deepak Ballaney pulls the fish out of the bag, he says it’s not just the magic of his cooking skills, but also the enchantment that is Bollywood culture. Born and raised in India, Deepak has always been invested in the rich culture of Bollywood. Even after settling in the United States, he still found himself turning to the tunes of Bollywood music. Every time he thinks of a new recipe, he vibrates to the notes of club or house music. These electrifying notes help her channel her creativity. And, once he starts cooking, his focus is entirely on Bollywood music. Whether Punjabi or Retro Ghazals, Bollywood music gives him the atmosphere he enjoys working in. Even the name of his restaurant, International Wings Factory came to him in the blink of an eye as he unfolded to a random Bollywood motif.





Deepak is very grateful to his former companion DJ Akhtar who introduced him to this beautiful world while he was working in the 1900s, one of India’s most famous nightclubs, as manager. DJ Akhtar exposed him to upbeat house music and he’s never looked back since. DJ Tiesto, Paul Van Dyk, David Guetta are some of the quickest DJs he can be found listening to when he’s thinking of something new. You can take a man out of Bollywood culture, but you can’t take Bollywood culture out of a man. And, that man, who has Bollywood deeply rooted in his heart, is me. We have also seen cooking recipes in the name of Bollywood movies that have been very appealing to people, says the renowned chef.



