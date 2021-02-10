Christopher Plummer, a reading actor, found divinity in Shakespeare’s words

Christopher Plummer in his one-man show, “A Word or Two”. (Doriane Raiman / Los Angeles Times)

When Christopher plummer appeared at the Ahmanson Theater in A word or two, his costar was a mountain of books. He was delighted to be in such good company.

The 2014 personal exhibition had the feeling of a four-star general visiting ancient battlefields before retiring to civilian life. But Plummer wasn’t going anywhere.

He had won an Oscar just two years earlier, his first, at 82, for his deviously touching performance as the dad coming out of the closet as a senior in Mike Mills’ movie “Beginners.” Yet another nomination for his portrayal of J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World. Actors can opt out of the grind of the scene, but they never stop working, if there is a role they can play.

Plummer, who deceased last week at 91, he wasn’t saying goodbye to his fans when he made his return to the Ahmanson, where he resumed his Tony-winning tour at Barrymore in 1998. He said thank you to the writers who had shaped and guided his talent.

A Word or Two was a hymn to great literature and to the power of the written word. Plummer, a Canadian example of the classical scene, was a Shakespearean through and through. If he could be devious about the fame that followed him playing Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, it was mainly because those mountains he had climbed in the tragic repertoire of Hamlet, Macbeth, Iago, Lear mattered more to him than his famous walk. through the Austrian Alps from Rodgers and Hammersteins musical.

It was through dramatic poetry that Plummer discovered his voice, which he developed into one of the most flexible instruments on the modern scene. Playwrights guided him on this path, but poetry, novels and enduring writing more generally fueled his quest.

Like Richard Burton, he was a fearless stage animal in public and a bookworm in private. He was also talkative like Burton, and fondly recalled the party nights with Burton and other classic actors of the time, such as Jason Robards and Peter OToole, until health, sanity, and the marital injunction force Plummer to clean up his act.

Floating in sublime Shakespearean one minute, immersed in a dark pub with theater buddies the next, Plummer received an immersive education on both the majesty and the fragility of the actor’s life. Doing justice to great tragic roles requires a knowledge of extremes, but longevity in the theater requires discipline.

Plummer didn’t let his destructive habits compromise his career. But in “Barrymore” he played another actor, John Barrymore, who waited too long to hold back. Summoning on stage again the cloudy-eyed thespian who destroyed his gift on his way to becoming one of Hollywood’s first superstars, Plummer paid homage and testified to a figure he understood all too well.

Drink was Barrymores in the process of unraveling, and in the fictional setup of William Luces’ play, the actor attempts to save his career with a return to the stage. Plummer captures both the pathetic pounding of the old soldier who does not remember any of his lines and the glory of the artist who is sometimes able to take flight on Shakespearean lyrics before falling back into an empty theater.

When an actor of Plummers’ stature dies, it marks not only the loss of a singular talent, but the severing of a connection with an august tradition. The status of the classical actor, once considered the pinnacle of the field, has diminished as screens have expanded their monopoly on the theater.

The great acting is judged today by close-ups that young audiences are more inclined to see as clips on their handheld devices. The Method, in all its many manifestations, has won the cultural battle. The actors, who train on camera, are more concerned with inner truth than refined technique. The road to psychological realism is meant to run through personal history.

Stella Adler, one of the great theater teachers of the twentieth century, knew that this was not simply a mistake but a misreading of Stanislavsky, the source of the Method approach. The imagination is what needs to be harnessed, not the trauma of childhood. You have to stand up to meet the great dramatic characters, not bring them down to our mean level. The experience of an actor is invaluable, but it should not function as a constraint. There is more to heaven and earth than we dream of in our limited biographies.

Plummer came to this old-fashioned understanding while working in the theater. By the time he made his Stratford Shakespeare Festival debut in 1956, he had already amassed a considerable amount of stage credits. He was thirsty to know more, realizing that by walking through the Shakespearean range he was honing his skills, expanding his range and, most importantly, amplifying his soul.

His dedication to literature in all its forms was part of his commitment to his profession. At the end of A Word or Two, he preached from the gospel that had redeemed him: We must implore, implore, seduce, cajole, persuade, get children to read anything of value, from beauty while they are young or what is a paradise for?

The reading actor is not a thing of the past, but the value of a refined literary sensibility is celebrated less today than knowledge of social media. Plummers’ death forces us to reflect on how the highest spheres of poetry and prose can endow an actor with a touch of immortality.

Hal Holbrook, who died in January, is another example of an artist who hitched his cart to a literary genius and discovered he could fly to the stars. For Holbrook, it was the spirit and wisdom of Mark Twain that opened up endless perspectives. Dressed in a white suit and brandishing a cigar, he learned from the master he embodied. Night after night, in front of an audience of varying dispositions, he fine-tuned his timing and honed his instincts not only for his traveling show, but for all his subsequent work on stage and on screen.

Shakespeare was Plummers ‘tutor, and by the time I saw him in Jonathan Millers’ production of King Lear at Lincoln Center, he was a master of his craft. Overall, he was probably the best Lear of my theater career. Paul Scofield gets the nod at the movies and Laurence Olivier on TV, but as far as my Lears scene goes, it comes down to two, Ian Holm and Plummer.

Plummers Lear might not have been as naturally irascible as Holms, but he brought Lear seniority to the life of dribbling. His Lear was a “foolish, loving old man” with late regrets. Capricious, volatile, egocentric and, yes, intern, he was ultimately guilty human. When he screamed, the sky cracked. And when he asked Cordelia for his blessing, we cried.

Artifice and naturalism merge virtuoso in his performance. Magnificent literature, the true secret of his profession, showed Plummer the way.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.