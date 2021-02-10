How Anjula Acharia conquered Silicon Valley and Hollywood

Anjula Acharia has conquered both Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Anjula Acharia



Anjula Acharia has never been perfectly suited to a box. As the longtime manager of actor and philanthropist Priyanka Chopra Jonas and angel investor in billion dollar tech companies founded by women like ClassPass and Bumble, the glamorous founder of A-Series Investments and Management is in equal parts technology mogul and pioneering pop culture. Other notable angel investments from Acharias include Joro App, Yumi, Vital Proteins, Bulletproof, The Muse, Health-Ade Kombucha, and Pop and Bottle, among others.

While most people probably think of talent management and technology investing as unrelated fields, Acharia has managed to excel in both by refining their similarities. I’ve always looked for talent in its different forms, Acharia said. Whether I’m working with a revolutionary actor like Chopra Jonas or an equally revolutionary founder like ClassPass Payal Kadakia, I help them capitalize on changes in pop culture and influence consumer behavior.

Anjula was the first person to believe in my idea and in me. She knew who I was going to be before I did, Kadakia said. It is his superpower. Acharia first met Kadakia in 2010 when she was just starting to work on ClassPass. I had noticed a shift in gym culture among Millennials who were more drawn to in-store fitness classes than huge gyms. Kadakia was the perfect founder to turn this achievement into a billion dollar business. Acharia quickly became the first ClassPass investor, and she incubated the business for a year in her New York office.

Likewise, when Acharia first met Chopra Jones 10 years ago, Chopra Jonas was a huge Bollywood megastar. Acharia and her business partner, entertainment mogul Jimmy Iovine, managed to convince Chopra Jonas to try his hand at Hollywood and let Acharia be his manager, despite Acharias’ inexperience in management. Iovine has always been an incredible inspiration to me. He convinced me that it was precisely my inexperience that would allow me to serve Chopra Jonas so well. Priyanka has been successful in breaking down borders across the world and, like a start-up, disrupting an entire industry, Acharia said. Before Acharia and Iovine launched Chopra Jonas’ career in the United States, no Bollywood star had ever reached the top ranks of Hollywood. Today, Chopra Jonas is an icon of pop culture in India and the United States. She was the first South Asian woman to cover VOGUE, and Acharia brokered a deal that allowed Chopra Jonas the face of the NBA in India. This year, Chopra Jonas also announced a new first look TV deal with Amazon.

India has become an extremely attractive expansion market for US businesses, Acharia says, citing India as having one of the world’s largest growing economies and nearly 700 million citizens under the age of 30. I think Priyanka is particularly well placed to be the vehicle for American brands. in India. Let’s face it, it’s India’s biggest export after yoga, Acharia laughs.

These days, Acharia spends her time looking for new founders and has also become a new sponsor for the prestigious Seedcamp in Europe, the first female-founded seed fund founded by longtime colleague and friend Reshma Sohoni. Acharia first spotted Sohoni 15 years ago, introducing her to the UK Venture Fund 3i and later encouraging her to found Seedcamp, which thrives today. Reshma is one of the smartest investors I know. She built Seedcamp from A to Z and in doing so helped establish the European ecosystem we see today. Seedcamp has helped build four Unicorn Status and Count companies.

I’m constantly evaluating changes in pop culture, Acharia said. For example, several years ago, I gave up dairy products and switched to almond and oat milk. In my quest to find something clean, I discovered Pop and Bottle, a maker of organic non-dairy lattes whose dynamic founders, Jash Mehta and Blair Fletcher Hardy, started the company in their quest to find delicious lattes. clean and herbal. . Acharia is both an advisor and an investor in the company whose products, which are distributed nationwide through retail channels, online and directly to consumers, have grown rapidly during the pandemic.

Veganism and plant-based foods have been the main themes of the Acharias’ approach to investing. At Trinity Ventures, where Acharia was Entrepreneur in Residence and Partner, she championed the vegan cosmetics company Thrive Causemetics, founded by women. She loved her clean, vegan approach as well as her mission to help women in need. Trinity Ventures led the Series A investment in Thrive Causemetics and, as ALLURE magazine reports, worked with Acharias contacts, Netflix marketing directors Bozoma Saint John and Chopra Jonas, on the early development of the product. Without a doubt, a big part of Anjulas’ value is their rolodex, Kadakia said.

Fortunately, a lot of my investments have exploded during the pandemic as people spend more time at home, Acharia explained. One of those companies is YUMI, a clean food company for children that Acharia works closely with on branding and storytelling. Anjula is a human-centered thinker. She has an uncanny ability to distill a brand down to its essential components for the rhythms that matter and have the power to move people. From the start, Anjula pushed us to create a highly personalized experience that went far beyond the food. She defined our positioning as not only resolving meal times, but more broadly supporting families and helping parents to make the link between nutrition and the health of their children. It helped us see our product as a solution to fundamental problems and it changed everything for us. We matched our research and content to product by age and found a myriad of ways to support parents along their journey. Anjulas’ early information fueled word of mouth, helping us become the fastest growing children’s food company in the United States. We have grown over 30 times over the past two years, said Angela Sutherland, co-founder of Yumi.

But it’s one of Acharias’ investments with Chopra Jonas that is likely to generate the most buzz this coming year, given Bumbles’ recent stock market filing, which could value the female dating app at $ 8 billion. Raised in the UK but of Indian origin, Acharia has always sought to link cultures. Early in her career, she launched Lady Gaga, 50 Cent and Britney Spears in India. Drawing on this experience, she worked strategically with Bumble founder Whitey Wolf Herd and Chopra Jonas to bring Bumble to India.

Whitney is one of the most awesome women I’ve met in the business world and I’ve met a lot! She really did her homework and impressed me at every turn. She knew that launching a dating site in India could be controversial, just as Lady Gaga believed that dating is a relatively new concept in India. It was great of them to partner with Chopra Jonas given her history of breaking boundaries around the world, said Acharia who also worked closely with Bumbles COO to provide strategic advice for their expansion in India. .

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Acharia is also finishing her first fictional novel. It takes place in the UK in the 1990s, when India’s sizable second-generation population was just beginning to find its voice and define its own subculture.

Whether she bridges brands and talents between the United States and India, shatters cultural stereotypes or infiltrates pop culture, Acharia has opened a unique career path. Today I recognize talent before it comes true, just like Jimmy Iovine did with me when he first met me years ago. At the time, I was running a startup that he told me would eventually fail, but he still invested in me, saying I was an album not a single. With at least three hit singles in the form of her two unicorn investments and the successful launch of Chopra Jonas, Acharia is on track for an album.