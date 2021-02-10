Promotion of Bellator MMA moving exclusively to Showtime | Entertainment





LOS ANGELES (AP) The Bellator Mixed Martial Arts Promotion is moving to Showtime. Bellator will air exclusively on the premium cable network under a new deal announced on Tuesday. Bellator and Showtime are owned by ViacomCBS. The televised deal begins in April with the first of a series of Friday night events on Showtime, during which the promotion will kick off a light heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. Bellator 255 on April 2 will be titled with a featherweight title fight between Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez. Bellator has hosted his shows at a casino in Uncasville, Connecticut since his return in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bellator has been broadcasting its main events on CBS Sports Network since last September. Prior to that, the promotion was on the DAZN streaming service, frustrating many fans. Bellator President Scott Coker has a long history with Showtime. The late Strikeforce promotion aired their fights on Showtime from 2007 to 2013, while Coker ran that promotion before the UFC bought it. Showtime doubles its commitment to combat sports and plans to continue its many boxing presentations on Saturday nights. Showtime became the dominant cable network in the fighting game after HBO gave up boxing in 2018.

