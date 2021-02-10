Kangana Ranaut comparing himself to Meryl Streep; Calling yourself “the best actress on the planet” takes ARROGANCE to another level – Sport-Tiedje





Is Kangana Ranaut tired of playing her own horn live on public platforms or virtually on social media? The short answer is no. The long answer can be dissected by his latest episode in ARROGANCE, which puts a whole new twist on the word itself. Recently, the actress took to Twitter to share a collage of her looks from her next two films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Perfectly good, right? In fact, whatever your opinions on his often bizarre opinions, there’s no denying that both projects went pretty well. However, Kangana, being Kangana, just had to add this spice, it is not always so pleasant to a simple message, by means of a caption, which could only emanate from his prickly and pensive state. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Salaar Team Meeting Crash, Bollywood Finally Speaks Out On Farmers’ Protest Captioning the two photos of Thalaivi and Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut wrote on her official Twitter handle: Mass Transformation Alert, the kind of programming I put on as a performer, no other actress on this globe does. At the moment I have a raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character portrayals, but I can also do some skillful actions and glamor like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad. “Check it out below: Also Read – Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Preview Of The Movie’s Flagship Action Scene, And It’s Totally Kickass – Watch Video Massive transformation alert, The kind of line-up I show as a performer that no other actress on this globe has yet, I have a raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character portrayals, but I can also do skillful action and glamor like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021 If comparing herself to three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, widely regarded as arguably the greatest actress in the world, proclaiming herself the best actress on the planet wasn’t enough, she then launched another tweet, accompanied by a few more pics, which said: “I’m open to debate if anyone can show me more range and craftsmanship shine than me by any other actress on this planet, I promise to give up my arrogance , until I can surely afford the luxury of #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pride. Take a look here … Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s transformation for TEJAS is her best date yet, reveals coach Yogesh Bhateja [Exclusive] I am open to debate if anyone can show me more range and sparkle than me by any other actress on this planet, I promise to give up my arrogance, by then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021 Now here’s the kicker – it would have been perfectly fine if someone else, literally someone else (film expert, media scribe, industry colleague, or runaway foreigner) would have made the analogy. . and the aforementioned statement. But, beating your own drum, with no one other than your diehard fans to back up your self-proclamation, and that too, having made those big claims and not before, stinks, permeates and arrogantly erupts at the seams, that Even the most ardent yet discerning Ranaut admirers of Kangana should admit. Heck, that would even shame the word arrogance. At least she’s honest enough to call herself “arrogant,” so guess she gets brownie points for that, right? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

