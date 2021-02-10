Entertainment
Sonic Movie Star Responds to Original Actor’s Coverage Rumors
Ben Schwartz is responding to rumors he could replace original voice actor Sonic the Hedgehog after playing the character in the 2020 film.
Sonic the hedgehogstarBen Schwartz has responded to recent rumors that he will step in to replace the original longtime Sonic actor. Schwartz provided the voice of Sonic in the crowd-pleasing animated film that was released in early 2020.Although critical reception has been mixed, many praised Schwartz’s performance.Sonic the hedgehogwas also a commercial success, with the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game film.
Actor Roger Craig Smith voiced Sonic for ten years, but recently stepped down from the role. He can be heard as Sonic in several video game series and in theWreck-It Ralph movies, to name a few. Smith’s exit has prompted many fans to discuss the possibility of Schwartz reprising the role now that it’s open. Schwartz impressed even longtime lovers of the Sonic franchise with his performance, so it’s no wonder many want him to stay.
The entire Sonicthe discussion ultimately led to rumors, and Schwartz addressed them in an interview with ComicBook.com. He begins his response by honoring Smith and the exceptional talent he brought to the voice of Sonic for so many years. Ultimately, reprising the role isn’t something Schwartz even considered. He reveals, “I did not think about it. He goes on to explain how the subject was never brought up to him and how he expresses his love for Sonic and the support he got from the fans:
The first time it happens is because Roger seems to be moving away, so the first time people ask me I wonder, no one asked me, between you and me, I didn’t haven’t really answered that question yet but no one has come to me and said nothing, so I guess that’s it, who knows? But I wonder. I love the world of Sonic and love the fan base. The fan base has been so supportive and lovely. Then I do not know. I wonder, I wonder what would happen. But so far, no one has had a conversation with me about this. But I just wanna say you know like, of course, all you know, Jaleel [White], Ryan [Drummond], all of these guys are amazing, but it was amazing to be a part of that legacy and then hear that roger stepped down just to say again how amazing he was.
While Sonic’s distant future isn’t clear, fans won’t have to worry about saying goodbye to Schwartz’s version anytime soon. A sequel to the first film,Sonic the hedgehog2,will be released in 2022. Director Jeff Fowler has already discussed his plans for the sequel, which will see Sonic and his best friend Tails team up. Tails was revealed at the end of theSonic the hedgehogfilm, and that’s what raised expectations and hope for a sequel.Sonic the hedgehog 2 will pick up where the last one left off, with Tails joining the adventure.
Looks like Schwartz playing Sonic outside of the sequel is technically not out of the question. He wonders what will happen to the Sonic voice role the same way everyone else does. It will certainly be interesting to see a day who is selected to voice Sonic after hearing Smith’s version for so many years. Looks like Schwartz knows he would have big shoes to fill if he stepped in for Smith, but he’s already conquered a lot with his performance in the film. His response to the rumors leaves the possibility open, so it could still happen. In the meantime, the public can appreciate his workSonic the hedgehogand its sequel to come.
