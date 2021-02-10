Donald Trump’s lawyers compared to comic book in Hollywood movie My cousin Vinny

Connect with us

With Trump facing the serious accusation of supporting the insurgency, Castor barely touched on the subject.

Washington, United States:

President Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys were ridiculed after a startling and contradictory first performance in the US Senate on Tuesday.

Recruited just 10 days ago to defend him against charges of inciting his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol, David Schoen and Bruce Castor have been compared to the Three Stooges and, in a very low dig in the legal community, to the incompetent lawyer played by Joe Pesci in the comedy “My cousin Vinny”.

Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump in his first impeachment trial a year ago, said he couldn’t understand what Castor wanted to accomplish in his winding opening plea.

“There’s no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying,” the celebrity attorney said on Newsmax.

“Castor and Schoen must be the most incompetent legal representation of any modern president, sitting or not,” tweeted Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian.

“By the time Castor and Schoen are done, the House will likely demand to impeach (Trump) a third time.”

With Trump facing the deeply serious charge of supporting the insurgency, Castor barely touched on the subject.

Instead, he spoke of loving his elected officials, said impeachment was unnecessary because voters elected Joe Biden, and suggested that Trump’s behavior was more akin to manslaughter than to murder.

And, after a Democratic prosecutor effectively erased Team Trump’s claim that the trial was unconstitutional, Castor surprisingly threw in the towel.

“We changed what we were going to do because we thought the presentation of those responsible for impeaching the House was well done,” he said.

Schoen was better, but not by much.

‘Picked up again and again’

It bodes well for difficult days ahead when the two sides discuss the merits of the accusation that Trump knowingly encouraged hundreds of followers to barge into the halls of Congress, shutting down the legislature on January 6 and killing five. .

Newsbeep

In an American town with talented lawyers, the episode was called comparable to a poor performance by a high school debate club.

Republican Senator John Cornyn said Castor “just rambled on and on and didn’t really address the constitutional argument.”

“I saw a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments and it wasn’t one of the best I’ve seen.”

It wasn’t entirely their fault. They signed with Trump after his abrupt split from his more experienced home team – and reportedly struggled to find replacements.

But neither Castor, a Pennsylvania attorney and politician, nor Schoen, a criminal defense attorney, have any experience at this level of constitutional law.

And their client is notoriously difficult.

There was some performance damage on the flop. In the Senate vote on whether the trial is constitutional, Republican Bill Cassidy reversed his view last week alongside the Democrats.

“The House directors had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president’s team did not,” he tweeted.

Despite this, highlighting the political nature of the impeachment process, 44 of the 50 Republican senators, including Cornyn, stood by the former president.

Sentencing him to trial will require 67 of the 100 senators.

Tuesday’s 56-44 votes – 44 all from the president’s party – suggest the loyalist wall could remain standing no matter what its lawyers do.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

