NBC takes ‘extraordinary’ step to tackle prime-time racism





A new storyline ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ was devised by black members of the show’s creative team.

A perfect song can't always change the world. But it's a good place to start. "I'm really trying to get to the root and the heart of things," said John Clarence Stewart, one of the stars of NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist". The creative team of the famous musical comedy saw racial conflict sweep our country and chose to tackle it head on. "We talked about our experiences as black men around the world," Stewart said. Stewart got together with black writers and performers on the show to create a storyline about his character, Simon, facing systemic racism in the workplace. RELATED: Jane Levy Talks About Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 When Simon is asked to serve as the face of the tech company to explain a bug born out of bias, he faces a moment of truth. "I learned a lot from Simon in this episode," Steward said. "What it's like to take up space and say, 'That's what I'm thinking. That's what I feel. That's what my real thoughts are. ' ' Simon faces the kind of awkward moment that can lead to honest thinking and change. RELATED: Vashon Recalls the Faces of Racial Injustice Stewart said: "Being in the entertainment industry, I know what it's like to cut off parts of myself to be in a space, leaving parts of myself out the door. let's not start talking about it now, nothing is ever going to change. " So, can a TV show help bridge our nation's racial divide? "Time can only tell," said Stewart. "But I think what we have in 'Zoey's' is a happy story and a story that is ambitious. A story that imagines what it can look like. And what that sounds like for a company to listen to."







