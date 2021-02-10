Greenfield snow artist amazed by ‘Baby Yoda’ snow response





Rick Horton has made it an annual tradition to create a work of art out of snow in his Greenfield home.

INDIANAPOLIS The galaxy is not that far, very far: State Street and Forest Avenue in Greenfield. This is where you’ll find Grogu, a “Baby Yoda” from the Mandalorian Star Wars TV series, made from snow. The pea-green-skinned alien in a brown dress is the latest creation by snow artist Rick Horton. The five-foot-tall snow sculpture stands on a snow pedestal in Hortons’ front yard. “I happen to live on a busy road so that usually gets a lot of attention,” said Horton, as a passing vehicle gave a friendly horn. Once a winter, Horton waits for the good weather and creates a snow masterpiece. He started with a Homer Simpson bust in 1997. He’s the most proud of the two bald eagles he sculpted two years ago, and the rattlesnake that slipped into his snowy front yard in 2010. Horton asked for ideas this year and chose Grogu after a long indoor preparation. “I knew it had to be as close as possible,” said Horton. “So I did a lot of research. I even carved one out of clay to have something to do with it.” Horton has had perfect weather this year – a snowfall followed by a cold snap. Grogu is still frozen after more than a week. Snow creations usually don’t last that long due to rain or above freezing temperatures. But the strength is with Grogu, who took seven hours to build on January 31. The face and ears created the biggest challenge. “The payoff is all the people that come and see it, smile and forget everything else,” said Horton. “To see the kids here in awe. It’s a great feeling.” Besides visitors who stop to take photos, Snow Baby Yoda has reached 18 million people on Rick’s Facebook page “The Snow Artist”. “I knew people would like this,” said Horton. “I didn’t know they would like it as much as they did. It’s just amazing.” Rick has been making amazing snow sculptures for over 20 years now. He admits he’s already feeling the heat for what’s to come, even before Grogu wears off. RELATED: Greenfield Snow Artist Creates Two Giant Bald Eagles Baby Yoda snow sculpture in Greenfield

