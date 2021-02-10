“Judas and the Black Messiah” biopic depicts the betrayal of the black panther Fred Hampton

The main reason so many people have to go to Google if asked who Fred Hampton was is that he died young, in a barrage of gunfire from the Chicago Police Department. Or, were they ordered to kill him by J. Edgar Hoover and his FBI?

In 1968, Hampton, a Chicago community organizer, was invited to lead the Illinois branch of the Black Panther Party, for which he assumed the title of president. The National Panther Party, originally formed to end police brutality against blacks in Oakland, California, had gained a reputation as a militant revolutionary group, though it was also known to provide free breakfasts to schoolchildren than to be agitators.

Judas and the Black Messiah discusses the events of Chicago in 1968, but he remains focused on a small group of people involved in the events between the Panthers and the FBI. Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) is a powerful and effective speaker, easily able to stand up in front of people, whether it’s to coerce them into joining the Party, to follow strict rules for members, or to fight for freedom without written speeches. , just speaking from his heart. Bill ONeal (LaKeith Stanfield) is a clever little con artist who is caught by the cops and has the choice of going to jail or working as an inside man helping the FBI get closer to Hampton. Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) is the hard-to-identify FBI agent who enlists ONeal. Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback) is the pregnant fiancée of the Hamptons, who tries to keep him down. J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen, heavily made up) is a soft-spoken, threatening and vile racist, a perfect example of why bad apples in law enforcement were called pigs.

Accompanied by a funky-jazzy-bluesy score, co-written by veteran composer Mark Isham and debutant Craig Harris, the film follows all of these characters as well as the people around them by painting a picture of good and evil and them. uncategorizable events that took place in Chicago at the time.

ONeil, under duress, manages to make his way into the circle of the Hamptons and become one of its main players. Hampton builds an army of followers, even leading rival groups in the city to join his cause. Johnson remains a voice of reason. Mitchell remains hard to read as to whether he’s just a man doing his job or if he’s taking cruel clues from Hoover. Hoover is a loathsome person.

There is a palpable tension throughout the film which continues to gain in intensity and which sometimes erupts in violence. These disturbing scenes include a police attack on Panther’s headquarters and a brutal and bloody nighttime raid on the Hamptons house. But director and co-writer Shaka King also successfully includes calm and tender scenes between Hampton and Johnson when discussing about giving birth to a child or, as they say, in a war zone.

It’s hard to simply call Hampton a hero, as a speech to his followers contains the fiery phrase Kill some pigs, gets some satisfaction. But, when faced with an arrest, there is no doubt that he means it when he says his goal is to protect his people, but he won’t be able to do so if he is in jail.

Hampton went to jail, for a minor felony, served a brief sentence behind bars, and came out more popular than when he entered. It angered Hoover, as did a turn of events that was supposed to put him back behind bars, an idea Hoover called only a temporary solution to the admiration problem surrounding Hampton.

You already know that Hampton died young. The film clearly explains how it happened, but remains deliberately obscure about where the controls come from. Her book was complemented by footage from a 1989 PBS Eyes on the Prize show, featuring one of the surviving stories of the contestants talking about it. It ends with some disturbing revelations of what happened after that show. It is a provocative cinema; it grabs you with great performance and it makes you think about the need for solutions to so many problems in our world.

Judas and the Black Messiah opens in select theaters and prime ministers on HBO Max on February 12.

