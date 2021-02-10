You can’t have a cute Hollywood date on a dating app but is it such a bad thing?

The cute encounter is when two unlikely people meet in their ordinary life, and something extraordinary begins.

In the romantic comedy Vacations (2006), Arthur (Eli Wallach) describes it to Iris (Kate Winslet) as follows:

This is how two characters meet in a film. Let’s say a man and a woman both need something for sleeping and they both go to the same men’s pajama department. And the man said to the seller, I just need the stockings. Woman says, I just need a top. They look at each other and it’s cute.

The cute encounter is a magical moment of chance. The people involved aren’t looking for love (at least not at this time).

In 1991, Roger Ebert instead prosaically described the cute meeting like:

a comedic situation designed entirely with the goal of bringing a man and a woman together, after which they can determine their fate for the rest of the film.

Whichever way you describe it, the cute encounter is unexpected. This happens when romance is the furthest thing from the characters’ minds. But in real life, in the age of online dating, more Australians meet their partner online than through friends and work (not to mention buying pajamas).

So can you have a cute date when you are looking for love? Is it possible to have a cute date on a dating app?

Romance search

Driven by New Year’s resolutions, holiday breakups, and the desire for a date on Valentine’s Day, the busy period for dating apps in Australia runs from Christmas Day to mid-February. During this period in 2020, Australians sent over 52.8 million messages on the Bumble dating app.

In many ways, finding a Valentine’s Day is easier than ever. But dating apps are not conducive to hitting the right person precisely when you weren’t looking for them.



iam_os / Unsplash



They are based on a logic of active choice: you subscribe to the application looking for a form of coupledom. In interviews with one of us, (Lisa), conducted with users of dating apps, many described these apps as premeditated and strategic.

When talking about what they might want in a relationship, many attendees specifically wanted a Hollywood moment, but felt it could never happen through a dating app.





At the same time, many believed that dating could never happen to them: dating was for special people, not ordinary people.

People looking for romance on dating apps are caught between two opposing forces: they believe that apps offer the best opportunity to meet someone, but also that apps reduce the possibility of a stylish romance. rom-com they dream of.

How Fictitious Dating Adapted to Online Dating

In the most famous romantic comedy featuring online dating, You’ve got mail (1998), Joe (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen (Meg Ryan) do not meet on a dating site. They meet in a chat room over 30 years old and pursue a correspondence, not realizing that they are business competitors in real life.

They may have met online, but neither was looking for love – and their business rivalry makes them highly unlikely lovers.

More recently, Netflixs Love, guaranteed (2020) associates a man suing a dating site for not finding him in love (Damon Wayans Jr) with his lawyer (Rachael Leigh Cook). They meet because of the site, but because they are chasing it, not because they match it.

We see similar patterns in popular romantic fiction. In Christina Laurens My favorite half-night stand (2018), the heroine finds love through online dating but with her best friend, whom she already knew.

In Kristin Rockaways How to hack a broken heart (2019), the heroine creates her own dating app, but she’s happily ever after with the guy who sits in the next booth.

Some romance novels are starting to emerge where the protagonists meet purely because of apps, like Alisha Rais The right sweep (2019), where the protagonists meet via an app and then meet in the conference room.

Conflict or compatibility?

Meeting someone through an app might never sound like exactly what the adorable Lisas search participants were looking for, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Romantic stories are motivated by conflict. There’s usually a reason the two can’t be together, a conflict that they spend the whole story going through.

In Notting hill (1999), Will (Hugh Grant) and Anna (Julia Roberts) have a cute classic encounter when they cross paths and he spills his orange juice on her. But then they have to overcome the obstacles posed by the very different lives they lead to be together.

On dating apps, those looking for a relationship look for compatibility and chemistry, not conflict for someone they might connect with, not the most unlikely person possible.

In other words: finding a valentine through an app is much more likely than passing them on the street or getting trapped in an elevator with them.

And if that doesn’t quite sound like a romantic comedy, maybe it’s just because we haven’t figured out how to tell that kind of story yet.