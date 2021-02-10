Dolly Parton Statue Bill passes unanimously by Nominating Committee





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) Dolly Parton may soon have a permanent place atop the Tennessee Capitol if a bill to erect a statue of her becomes law. She is called the perfect example of what it means to be Tennessean. Dolly Parton is a kind, decent, caring and compassionate person, said Rep. John Mark Windle. Born in eastern Tennessee, Dolly Parton is a staple of the state volunteer. She gave books to any child who wanted one, responded to fires in eastern Tennessee, and funded the development of the Moderna vaccine. Her impact has been much greater than a politician or a statesman or a statesman, “said Windle, the only Democratic chairman of a House committee,” We should honor him as long as we still have it. Now some Tennessee lawmakers want to erect a statue in his honor, and there has been a global response. The response to this bill has been overwhelming from all over the world, it shocked me, Windle said. On Tuesday, the bill was passed by the House Nominating and Nominating Committee with unanimous support. The vote marked a rare bipartisan moment. Throughout the state of Tennessee, the United States and other areas, she is well known, ”said Rep. Paul Sherrell,“ We ​​just appreciate the great things she has accomplished in the state of Tennessee. If the measure gets final approval, it will be built and financed by the private sector. The bill is now sent to the state and local government committee for consideration.



