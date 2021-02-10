Entertainment
3 social media trends to adopt in 2021
For PR and marketing professionals in particular, 2020 has been transformative. All of our business has shifted to digital platforms and social content has proliferated as everyone from the press and customers to friends and family searched for new ways to stay authentically connected, informed and busy.
Social media has seen a bit of a renaissance. Slow growing trends on platforms have come to life to adapt to the masses online constantly. Public relations professionals have struggled to keep pace, but we have arrived at the least predictable end of the year in history!
Last year, the social media transformation did not go away as the clock struck midnight on January 1, and public relations professionals should predict that the social media trends that started the decade will continue to reign in 2021. Social media will continue to infiltrate our daily routines this year, and we’ll see some brands change their strategies accordingly to better engage with their audiences, share content, and break into new markets.
Here are three of the most compelling trends professionals can use to take advantage of platforms.
1. E-commerce strategy is also social.
While we haven’t yet returned to the hustle and bustle of after-work yoga classes, physical shopping sprees, and in-person dining, commerce is booming on digital platforms. Social media has introduced a whole new intersection for customer communication and e-commerce signals. The convergence of social media scrolling and online shopping, dubbed social commerce, will continue to grow as a new retail channel and allow brands to leverage both organic and paid content to promote services, products and opportunities to personalized audiences.
Social commerce allows businesses of all sizes to draw attention to their brand, mission, products and services, but with the benefit of driving traffic to sales with interactive calls to action right in the store. social thread. With account options tailored for businesses on major platforms including Instagram and Facebook, online retail opportunities on social media will be significant in 2021.
2. Video has killed the Instagram square.
With more time spent online than ever last year, video content has exploded. The rise of TikTok, the beginnings of Instagram Reels, and quarantined populations seeking entertainment have merged to cause increased consumption of videos on social media. Don’t expect that surge to diminish this year; a recent report by Zenith Media predicts that the average person will watch 100 minutes of video per day in 2021.
As the New Year dawns, social media experts should use the power of short videos, live streaming and Instagram stories to define their business voice, put thought leadership on a human face, and create compelling content. that goes beyond a photo and a call to action. To stay competitive, brands need to recognize that social media video content will lead to a sweet victory in organic engagement.
3. It’s time to pay attention.
Active listening is considered one of the most valuable communication skills, and when it comes to digital channels the rule is no different. While in recent years the social media strategy has often taken root in deep content calendars, pre-programmed campaigns and internal goals, social media in 2021 will introduce a greater need for listening.
Listening on social media offers many benefits. This allows a brand to learn what interests people, how audiences react to messages, and how the brand can best meet the needs of its followers. This deep understanding of the audience allows a brand to create truly personal content.
With this listening comes a more refined balance between social reactive and proactive. While many brands have focused primarily on proactive content and campaigns, reacting only in times of crisis or when negativity arises, the search for opportunities presents ways to inject the voice of the company into trends, issues and current requests. Ultimately, this will strengthen the social presence of your brand and contribute to a more precise message, tailored to the needs of the audience.
For PR professionals who are harnessing the evolutions in social commerce, video content and social listening in 2021, the opportunities are endless.
Which trend do you think will cause the greatest sensation this year? Daily PR readers?
Lexie Gardiner is the Senior Account Coordinator at Caster Communications in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Twitter: @lexie_gardiner
COMMENT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]