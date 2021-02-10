3 social media trends to adopt in 2021

For PR and marketing professionals in particular, 2020 has been transformative. All of our business has shifted to digital platforms and social content has proliferated as everyone from the press and customers to friends and family searched for new ways to stay authentically connected, informed and busy.

Social media has seen a bit of a renaissance. Slow growing trends on platforms have come to life to adapt to the masses online constantly. Public relations professionals have struggled to keep pace, but we have arrived at the least predictable end of the year in history!

Last year, the social media transformation did not go away as the clock struck midnight on January 1, and public relations professionals should predict that the social media trends that started the decade will continue to reign in 2021. Social media will continue to infiltrate our daily routines this year, and we’ll see some brands change their strategies accordingly to better engage with their audiences, share content, and break into new markets.

Here are three of the most compelling trends professionals can use to take advantage of platforms.

1. E-commerce strategy is also social.

While we haven’t yet returned to the hustle and bustle of after-work yoga classes, physical shopping sprees, and in-person dining, commerce is booming on digital platforms. Social media has introduced a whole new intersection for customer communication and e-commerce signals. The convergence of social media scrolling and online shopping, dubbed social commerce, will continue to grow as a new retail channel and allow brands to leverage both organic and paid content to promote services, products and opportunities to personalized audiences.

Social commerce allows businesses of all sizes to draw attention to their brand, mission, products and services, but with the benefit of driving traffic to sales with interactive calls to action right in the store. social thread. With account options tailored for businesses on major platforms including Instagram and Facebook, online retail opportunities on social media will be significant in 2021.

2. Video has killed the Instagram square.

With more time spent online than ever last year, video content has exploded. The rise of TikTok, the beginnings of Instagram Reels, and quarantined populations seeking entertainment have merged to cause increased consumption of videos on social media. Don’t expect that surge to diminish this year; a recent report by Zenith Media predicts that the average person will watch 100 minutes of video per day in 2021.

As the New Year dawns, social media experts should use the power of short videos, live streaming and Instagram stories to define their business voice, put thought leadership on a human face, and create compelling content. that goes beyond a photo and a call to action. To stay competitive, brands need to recognize that social media video content will lead to a sweet victory in organic engagement.

3. It’s time to pay attention.

Active listening is considered one of the most valuable communication skills, and when it comes to digital channels the rule is no different. While in recent years the social media strategy has often taken root in deep content calendars, pre-programmed campaigns and internal goals, social media in 2021 will introduce a greater need for listening.

Listening on social media offers many benefits. This allows a brand to learn what interests people, how audiences react to messages, and how the brand can best meet the needs of its followers. This deep understanding of the audience allows a brand to create truly personal content.

With this listening comes a more refined balance between social reactive and proactive. While many brands have focused primarily on proactive content and campaigns, reacting only in times of crisis or when negativity arises, the search for opportunities presents ways to inject the voice of the company into trends, issues and current requests. Ultimately, this will strengthen the social presence of your brand and contribute to a more precise message, tailored to the needs of the audience.

For PR professionals who are harnessing the evolutions in social commerce, video content and social listening in 2021, the opportunities are endless.

Which trend do you think will cause the greatest sensation this year? Daily PR readers?

Lexie Gardiner is the Senior Account Coordinator at Caster Communications in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Twitter: @lexie_gardiner

