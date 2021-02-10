Morphed tweet shared as a tweet from Bollywood singer Caralisa Monterio on Hindu Mukt India





A screenshot Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) tweet is shared on social media, claiming that Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party supported the alleged tweet posted by Bollywood singer Caralisa Monterio about Hindu Mukt Bharat. The alleged tweet also mentions that Caralisa Monterio has orgasmic pleasure every time a Hindu is killed. Lets check the claim made in the post. The archived version of the message is visible Here. Claim: Bollywood singer Caralisa Monterio’s tweet on Hindu Mukt India. Made: The tweet from Bollywood singer Caralisa Monterio shared in the post isn’t real, but it has changed. We can notice that the alignment of this tweet is different from that of a normal tweet posted on Twitter. Caralisa Monterio also clarified that the tweet was bogus and also informed that a complaint had been filed against her. Additionally, the tweet from the Aam Aadmi party shared in this article is from December 2016. Therefore, the statement made in the post is FALSE. When we looked for that tweet about the official Twitter handle from Bollywood singer Caralisa Monterio, we couldn’t find this tweet on her timeline. Looking closely, one can notice that the alignment of Caralisa Monterio’s tweet shared in the post is different from a normal tweet posted on Twitter. The bar that indicates the number of tweets and likes is missing from this alleged tweet from Caralisa Monterio. Singer Caralisa Monterio generally tweets from her Android device. But, there is no mention of his device in this viral tweet. OpIndia Founder Rahul Roshan shared this screenshot in response to Caralisa Monterio’s tweet in which she shared the screenshot of a transformed OpIndia post. This tweet is no longer available on Twitter. Archived version of Rahul Roshan’s tweet can be seen Here. When a user posted this fake screenshot, Caralisa Monterio responded via a Tweeter saying Tell your dad the University WhatsApp Kar Lo group. And a complaint has been filed against this fake tweet. Also, the tweet from the Aam Aadmi (AAP) party shared in the post is an old tweet. AAP posted this Tweeter December 20, 2016. To sum up, Bollywood singer Caralisa Monterio didn’t tweet saying that we will see a Hindu Mukt India soon. It’s a transformed tweet.







