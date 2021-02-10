The actor takes part in a traffic awareness campaign





Movie actor Sharwanand interacted with several motorists to explain the benefits of using a helmet.

Film actor Sharwanand took part in a traffic awareness campaign organized by city police on Tuesday near Kali Mata Temple on Beach Road. Mr. Sharwanand interacted with several motorists to explain the benefits of wearing a helmet and urged young people not to get involved in reckless or drunk driving. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that the traffic police had carried out awareness programs on various traffic problems in the city. After learning that actor Sharwanand was filming for his film in the city, they invited him to be part of their awareness campaign. Thanking the actor for his time, ADCP said more campaigns would be carried out further. ACP (CCS) Sravan Kumar, ACP (East) Harshita Chandra and other officials attended.

