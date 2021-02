Colin Kaepernick plans $ 1 billion acquisition with new investment vehicle

5:03 PM PST 02/09/2021



The Board of Directors of Mission Advancement Corp., which includes Ava DuVernay, has all BIPOC members and a female majority.

In the wake of a first deal with Disney and an ultra successful Nike campaign, Colin Kaepernick creates a special purpose acquisition company that raises $ 250 million when it goes public, according to an SEC filing on Tuesday . The company, Mission Advancement Corp., is co-founded by Jahm Najafi and plans to acquire an estimated $ 1 billion business that has the potential to create positive social and cultural impact. This goal has not yet been identified, but the dossier indicates that they are looking for a company that reflects these three themes: “I. Consumers invest in brands that reflect their social values ​​and recognize that purchasing decisions can act as instruments of change II. Companies are increasingly mission-oriented and seek to align with culturally relevant social causes III. Brands are evolving into media platforms, allowing authentic cultural and famous influencers to help increase awareness, marketing visibility and value. “ Mission Advancement Corp. will leverage Kaepernick’s brand marketing and investment experience with its “mainstream popularity, massive reach and high profile relationships” to attract investors and, after making the acquisition, it has the ‘intention to remain active as owner, board member and global ambassador. The board is brimming with top talent from various industries including Ava DuVernay, Birchbox Founder Katia Beauchamp, Former Marketing Director of Beats by Dre Omar Johnson, Global Brand Consumer Marketing Manager at Google Attica Jacques and Brian Lee, who co-founded The Honest Company with Jessica Alba and ShoeDazzle with Kim Kardashian. “The commitment of Najafi and Kaepernicks to their social mission is reflected in the formation of the independent council, made up of 100% Blacks, Aboriginals and People of Color (BIPOC) and predominantly female,” said the file. In addition, our team has indicated its intention to launch an initiative as part of the completion of our initial business combination to provide students from under-represented communities with opportunities to access scholarships and full opportunities. time in business and finance. “







