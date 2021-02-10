Rajiv Kapoor hasn’t made a lot of films in his career but he is still remembered for his solid success, Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

The actor-director planned to make a return to cinema after a three-decade hiatus, with the production of Ashutosh Gowariker Adidas Junior Tools, with Sanjay Dutt.

Joginder tuteja watch Rajiv Kapoor’s trip to Bollywood.

Ek Jaan Hain Hum

No it wasn’t Ram Teri Ganga Maili which Rajiv Kapoor made his debut with.

In 1983 he made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum, opposite Divya Rana.

The film was directed by Rajiv Mehra, who later directed Ram jaane with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ek Jaan Hain Hum had melodious music, but it was a box office flop.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Two years and three films later, Rajiv made his debut in his home production with father Raj Kapoor calling the shots.

The film, with Mandakini as the main lady, was a smash hit at the box office.

The music was hit parade, the social topic relatable, and some adult visuals managed to outrun the censors resulting in cheers for everyone.

Aasmaan

In the meantime, Rajiv Kapoor has worked in some lesser-known films, although he has always worked with a big, prominent woman or a well-known production house or director.

Aasmaan had Tito-Tony (from Mr. Natwarlal, Do Anjane and Aries balram fame) meeting.

Divya Rana is back as a heroine with Tina Munim.

Wash

Wash is best known for his chartbuster Dil Kya Hai Ek Sheesha Hai who remembers to this day.

It was one of Rajiv’s best promoted, broadcast and received films.

With Dimple Kapadia and Raj Babbar as co-stars, Rajiv also did well as an actor.

Incidentally, Anees Bazmee had written this film for filmmaker Ravindra Peepat, who then directed Waaris.

Zabardast

After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Zabardast was the biggest movie Rajiv was a part of.

Multi-star with Sunny Deol, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Prada, Rati Agnihotri and Amrish Puri, it was directed by Nasir Hussain, with Aamir Khan as assistant director.

RD Burman’s music worked too, but unfortunately the movie went wrong.

Hmm to chale pardes

After leading Rajiv Kapoor in Wash, Ravindra Peepat brought him back on board for Hmm to chale pardes.

An emotional love story with a family angle, this one saw Mandikini return as Rajiv’s principal lady after Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Uncle Shashi Kapoor had a central role to play in this movie, but unfortunately the movie didn’t work out.

Zalzala

An action artist adapted from the Hollywood classic Mackenna’s Gold, Zalzala was a biggie who had Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Danny Denzongpa leading the cast along with Rati Agnihotri, Kimi Katkar and Vijayta Pandit.

A big budget extravaganza, he was a decent performer with Rajiv in good shape too.

But it didn’t work.

Naag Nagin

This was the moment when Rajiv was understandably desperate for a hit.

Since the snake movies became popular after the super hit Nagin, He took Naag Nagin.

It was expected that with the Ram Teri Ganga Maili Mandakini and Raza Murad team coming together, that would bode well.

However, director Ramkumar Bohra couldn’t make it happen.

Zimmedaar

In 1990 Rajiv Kapoor was seen in his last film as an actor, Zimmedaar.

It was a much delayed film, which had started in 1984.

With Anita Raj and Kimi Katkar as the main ladies, Rajiv had entered the action entertainment zone.

Veteran actor Biswajeet was also part of the film with Vinod Mehra.