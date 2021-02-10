Shia LaBeouf on CAA hiatus following FKA Twigs abuse trial

Shia LaBeouf and Hollywood talent agency CAA have gone their separate ways, with the actor currently receiving hospital treatment, Variety learned exclusively. The news follows a lawsuit filed in December by his ex-girlfriend, actor and musician FKA Twigs, who accused LaBeouf of physical abuse during their relationship.

Since then, LaBeouf has been accused of emotional abuse by several women, and a pattern of his behavior has been well documented over the years as he continued to work in the entertainment industry.

The CAA did not fire LaBeouf, say two people familiar with the matter Variety, explaining that the actor made the decision to take a break from the action, so he could focus only on his recovery and get the help he admitted he needed. CAA does not work with LaBeouf at the moment and has not worked with him for about a month.

CAA did not respond to Varietyrequest for comment from.

LaBeouf has been on treatment for more than five weeks, according to a source, and the actor is currently living in a hospital facility. His release will depend on his recovery.

A representative for LaBeouf declined to comment for this story.

It is not known what type of specific treatment LaBeouf receives. However, when LaBeouf responded to the sex charge trial late last year, he admitted his alcoholism and aggression, saying he had been abusing those around him for years.

“I’m not in a position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in December in response to the allegations of sexual violence, assault and infliction of emotional distress. “I am used to hurting the people closest to me,” he added. “I’m ashamed of this story and sorry for those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.

The turn of events for LaBeouf is different from the industry’s handling of recent complaints against Marilyn Manson, which was dropped by the CAA after Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse, and Armie Hammer, who was sacked by WME as allegations from several women continue to swirl. about the actor on social media.

LaBeouf has a history of legal issues, arrests, problematic behavior, and time spent in rehab for alcohol addiction.

Ahead of the trial, in which FKA Twigs and another ex-girlfriend, stylist Karolyn Pho, both accused LaBeouf of physical violence, LaBeouf was filmed during a heated argument in 2015 where he nearly became violent with his little one. intermittent friend, actor Mia Goth, saying, “If I had stayed there, I would have killed her.”

The latest lawsuit declares LaBeouf to be a danger to women. The lawsuit holds the industry accountable for ignoring its past behavior, which has been well documented in the news.

“Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” the lawsuit says. “He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.

The lawsuit presented a series of gruesome allegations from FKA Twigs and another former girlfriend of LaBeouf, stylist Karolyn Pho, who says LaBeouf pinned her drunk on a bed and gave her a pretty head butt. strong to draw blood. FKA Twigs said in the lawsuit that on one occasion she was awakened by LaBeouf who towered over her, violently hugging her arms against her will and suffocating her, according to the lawsuit. On another occasion, she alleges that he became manic while driving, and when she tried to get out of the car, he threatened to crash, then briefly stopped at a gas station where he did. attacked violently, throwing her against the car, screaming into her. face and trying to strangle her. The lawsuit also claims that LaBeouf knowingly infected her with an STD.

In addition to the serious allegations of abuse, Variety Also heard from multiple sources that LaBeouf was tough on sets as his bad demeanor and style clashed with the cast and crew of a recent film he was fired from by director Olivia Wilde.

Following the lawsuit, Netflix also deleted LaBeouf’s name from its Oscar campaign this season for the movie “Pieces of a Woman,” in which he is the male lead. LaBeouf – who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and the megahit “Transformers” franchise – has no other upcoming projects in the works.

A person close to LaBeouf says the actor takes the time to take a step back from his career to take care of himself and get the care he needs.

While representatives for LaBeouf did not respond to this story, his attorney, Shawn Holley, said Variety in December 2020, “Shia needs help and he knows it. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term hospital treatment he desperately needs.

An attorney for FKA Twigs and Pho has previously said Variety that before taking legal action, the women attempted to resolve the case in private “on condition that Mr. LaBeouf agrees to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment.” The women also asked LaBeouf to donate to a domestic violence shelter. “Since he was unwilling to agree to get proper help,” said plaintiff’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, FKA Twigs “brought this action to prevent others from unknowingly suffering abuse. similar from him. “

Variety contacted FKA Twigs and Pho for comment, responding to news that LaBeouf has received hospital treatment. (We’ll update this story, if we hear from the two women or their lawyer.)