Has #MeToo changed the way Hollywood hires?

After allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement on social media, Hollywood producers began hiring more female film directors than before the scandal, according to new research.

Additionally, producers who had collaborated with Weinstein before the scandal came to light in 2017 are significantly more likely than those without such prior ties to bring in female writers following the #MeToo movement, according to an article in appear in Management science titled Scandal, social movement and change: evidence of #MeToo in Hollywood.

Women producers appear particularly supportive of #MeToos’ call to empower women and are the main driver of change to hire more women in the wake of the scandal, write Hong Luo and Laurina Zhang, the authors of the article. Luo is James Dinan and Elizabeth Miller Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and Zhang is Assistant Professor of Strategy and Innovation at Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

Although the study results show that the #MeToo movement caused a significant change in Hollywood, the authors were somewhat surprised that male producers were no longer involved in spurring that change.

“You think male producers … would be the ones with the greatest incentive to work more with female talent.”

You think male producers, especially those with connections to Harvey Weinstein, would be the ones with the greatest incentive to work more with female talent so that they can reduce negative audience perception and media scrutiny, says Luo . We see an increase in their likelihood of working with writers after #MeToo, but much less than female producers.

In fact, among producers who had been associated with Weinstein, half as many all-male production teams hired more female writers after #MeToo than teams with at least one producer. And this despite the fact that before #MeToo, female producers were already twice as likely to work with female writers as male producers.

For women, Hollywood can be a tough place to work. The representation of women in films has always been low, with women making up only 4.5% of directors and 14.4% of writers for the highest grossing films. Worse yet, many women have experienced sexual harassment and abuse. In October 2017, the New York Times and New Yorker magazine published articles about several women who alleged Weinstein sexually harassed them, and three who accused him of rape. In January 2020, Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Shortly after the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein came to light, actress Alyssa Milano asked women who had been harassed or sexually assaulted to report to me publicly too, a phrase originally used in this context in 2006 on MySpace. by sexual harassment survivor and activist Tarana Burke. Over 1.7 million tweets from 85 countries included the hashtag in the first week, and as of September 2018, #MeToo had been tweeted over 19 million times. The #MeToo movement, which has led to the sacking of hundreds of other powerful men accused of sexual harassment in multiple employment sectors, has been seen as a call to action for the film industry.

Measuring the impact of #MeToo

To assess whether this social movement has impacted the hiring of female talent, Luo and Zhang focused on new film projects implemented from January 2014 to September 2019 using Done Deal Pro, a database that tracks script transactions. They also used information from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), a publicly available source with in-depth information on films, castings, and crews, to build a producer of past collaborations with Weinstein.

The authors looked at 4,188 projects after excluding producers who faced allegations of sexual harassment as a result of #MeToo as well as nixing projects that lacked information on producers and writers. Luo and Zhang chose to focus on hiring writers because they are involved in the early stages of a project and often help define its trajectory.

Writers are either the original creators or have a major contribution to script adaptation and are essential at the start of a project, the researchers note.

The choice of writer (and gender), to a large extent, influences or correlates with subsequent choices, including hiring a director and actors / actresses, and signals the type of work environment that producers want to create, Luo and Zhang write.

Compared to projects by producers without a previous collaboration with Weinstein, the researchers found that projects by producers who had ties to Weinstein were 8.9 percentage points more likely to work with writers after the scandal than before. That’s about a 35 percent increase.

Examining the differential change due to the association with Weinstein is essential. This helps to better understand the specific effect of #MeToo. Those who have no prior ties to Weinstein serve as a control group, Luo says. The behavior changes help account for the impact of other societal trends that took place around the same time as #MeToo and, of course, any impact of #MeToo at the industry level.

The producers weren’t just hiring a token writer, Zhang points out. The change is not due to an increase in the size of the writing teams. On the contrary, producers seem to have replaced male writers with female writers with similar levels of experience.

When women are the decision makers

Since production teams with female producers handle most of these recruitments of other women, research shows how critical it is for women to take on high-level decision-making roles. The findings underscore the importance of having women in leadership positions with decision-making latitude and empowerment to bring about change, says Zhang.

It may be that women are more likely to hire women because the issues highlighted by #MeToo resonate more with female producers, or it could be because it is easier for female producers to identify and identify. attract female writers, say the researchers.

The study findings have broader implications in that they reinforce what many business leaders already suspect that social movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter are powerful and are becoming a growing force. in firm decision-making, write the authors.

“We need more systematic research on the impact of movements in other contexts.”

The researchers warn that their study examines the first changes after #MeTooplus, it only examines a single top industry.

Our setting is, in a sense, one of the easiest to find an effect, in part because it’s the epicenter of the scandal and the #MeToo movement. Second, because it’s Hollywood. Everyone pays attention and attention is a pressure, Luo says. Many sectors like entertainment, politics, elite universities, sports are also the sectors that receive significant media attention. But there are so many other contexts like the service sector, the non-white elite, and middle-class women that don’t get media coverage. We need more systematic research on the impact of movements in other contexts.

About the Author

Rachel Layne is a writer based in the Boston area.

[Image: iStockphoto/sizsus]

