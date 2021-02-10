Here’s why Roanoke was all the rage on Twitter for much of Tuesday





ROANOKE, Virginia A 1970s dating show put Roanoke on the map. In an episode of The Dating Game, the award for the winning contestants was a getaway to the Roanoke Hotel. After watching this episode recently, writer for The New Yorker, Emily Nussbaum, tweeted Monday: LOL, just watched an episode of The Dating Game in which the prize was a glamorous trip to Roanoke, VA. It looks more like a punishment. Celebrity author Stephen King later stepped in, tweeting: Top Prize: A Week in Beautiful Roanoke! Second Prize: TWO Weeks in Beautiful Roanoke! First Prize: A week in beautiful Roanoke!

Second Prize: TWO Weeks in Beautiful Roanoke! – Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 8, 2021 In response, thousands of people tweeted, which made Roanoke a trending topic. Some have criticized the city, but many others have come to its defense, including Governor Ralph Northam, the VDOT, the City of Roanoke and New York Times bestselling author Beth Macy. In fact, you would love my 30 year old town! Great exterior gear and an undercurrent of grooviness that’s just enough to keep it interesting. I loved my recent semester in Williamsburg, but always looked forward to returning to my mountain town, home to the world’s largest neon star. – Beth Macy (@papergirlmacy) February 8, 2021 Of the. Sam Rasoul handed him an invitation and a meal. It’s not everyday that my hometown of Roanoke is trending on Twitter. Let’s make sure it’s for all the right reasons. I invite you to visit @City_of_Roanoke and DM me when you do – I’ll cover your first meal. (You’ll want to watch this until the end). pic.twitter.com/0UcnBNn6kV – Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) February 9, 2021 On Tuesday afternoon, Rasoul spoke to 10 News near the Mill Mountain Star. A d We want people to come and visit Roanoke and see how beautiful it is and how many amenities we have, Rasoul explained. Catherine Fox with Visit Virginias Blue Ridge said the support is overwhelming. People who are on Twitter seeing this statewide, nationally and internationally, it really shines a spotlight on our region at a time when we could all use a little bit of the positive, Fox said. Seeing that kind of support is so important. From the Star to the mountains to restaurants and more, downtown Roanokers told 10 News that Star City deserves to be highlighted. We were a small town, compared to other big cities, so whenever that recognition was recognized I like it, said Brandon Taylor, a 27-year-old man who lives in Roanoke. I totally think it’s deserved. There are so many cool things to do here, said Ellee Walker, 22, from Roanoke. The Roanoke Hotel decided to join in the fun by offering a trendy Tuesday contest. On Valentine’s Day, a lucky couple will win an overnight stay and a breakfast. Prove that Roanoke can be a romantic getaway, even 50 years later. A d This is one of those times where we were able to highlight the positives, said Brian Wells, General Manager of the Roanoke Hotel. A date here at the Roanoke Hotel is a great idea! I was pretty excited about it. Contest winners will be selected at 5 p.m. on Sunday February 14. The getaway lasts a year.

