Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood

Kiara Advani had a pretty fulfilling year 2020 with the film Web Guilty, Laxmii which opted for a direct release on OTT and Indoo Ki Jawaani which was released in theaters. And 2021 is shaping up to be equally exciting for her with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on her plate. Since her debut in 2014 with Fugly, the actor has dabbled in a variety of roles and genres, and being a rank underdog, it won’t be wrong to say that she has secured a spot in Bollywood. In a free conversation, Advani looks back on her journey, her acceptance in the industry, and how things have changed for her over the years, from not having a lot of choice to being inundated with offers. Extracts:

Being part of an industry with such fierce competition, has there ever been peer pressure to embark on a spree of movie signing just because others are doing it?

Since the start of my career, I’ve always known the kind of movies I wanted to make, even though I didn’t have much choice back then, I waited patiently. Fortunately, today there are more options and choices. But I have to admit that with more options, the choice becomes even more difficult. And I’m the type of person who wants to do everything, who wants to try everything. I have to learn the art of balance because I’m an actor, and every movie takes a certain amount of time to prepare a character and then to actually shoot. I like what I do. To me being on a movie set is like a kid in a candy store. I am literally like that, I want everything and it’s hard to refuse anything.

With so many offers to come, has the project selection process changed over the years? For example, for some, maybe the banner matters, or the co-stars or the director while for some, even a small part in a very strong storyline matters and however long the role is, its credibility matters, how has this transformation been for you? ?

For me, it’s always a question of quality. It depends on the storyline and how my character adds to the story. When I’m offered a role, what’s most important is the story, does my character move the story forward, contribute to the narrative, and especially if he instinctively connects me. Having said that, I am an actor of directors. I have a list of administrators that I look forward to working with. I believe a director really brings out the best in an actor and that’s what I’m looking for. I surrender completely to a director’s vision. The better the director, the better the actor. This is my top priority for me.

Today, when you’ve done credible work, is it still difficult to say no to a director or turn down a project for whatever reason?

It’s very hard to say no, especially when it’s a date issue. It’s really funny. They say na, dena wale jab deta hai chhapad faad ke deta hai. It’s so exciting that all of a sudden all of these fabulous scripts are coming in at once. So, like I said, the art of balance is something we all have to learn. Choices become difficult when you have more options and opportunities. And it’s like, which one should I do? I’m here to work and do as much as I can. Of course, if there’s a script that I don’t particularly connect with, I won’t just do it for fun. But if I really like a script, I’ll do whatever I can to make it happen.

Having spent seven years in Bollywood and having gained a loyal fan base, would you say Bollywood has a place and enough work for everyone? Would you like to call Bollywood your home?

Honestly my family is home and Bollywood is my place to work. But, the people I work with here are very special to me and I have a lot of respect and esteem for them. They are an integral part of my trip; we learn from each other, we contribute to each other’s growth. So whether it’s my co-actor or whoever works with me, I always come home learning something from them. And today, with the amount of content that is created, the amount of platforms available, there is enough work for everyone. Every month we see new faces, new shows and in this pandemic we have discovered so many different actors, artists and platforms. I believe there is a place for everyone here (in Bollywood). I have had a wonderful experience with everyone I have worked with.

You entered the film industry without any connection and got there on your own merit. Being a rank outsider, would you say today that Bollywood has fully accepted you?

Acceptance took a while. But today I can’t explain how encouraging it is when people in your fellowship go out of their way to text or call you after watching your work. Whenever I watch a movie that touched me, or a performance that I admire, I always find a way to connect with that person because everyone loves to be appreciated. It’s so motivating to get this recognition. The one I worked with from my very first film, the whole team, my co-stars were always in contact; I have a wonderful working relationship with everyone I have worked with. Whether in the southern film industry or in Bollywood, these equations have stuck even though we don’t see each other often. We all appreciate each other’s work, were in contact with texts and especially during the pandemic, everyone held out their hand. It’s really good that everyone is making this effort. More than anything, I always wanted the public to accept me, because it is for them that we make films. And I think when the cinema audience accepts you, it’s when you have more work to do.

I also give a lot of credit to my film from the South, Bharat Ane Nenu which I made with Mahesh Babu, my loyal fanbase was formed from this film. And it was because of this that I got noticed and that more people wanted to work with me. It was as if they realized that, okay, she was connecting with fans and people like her. So let’s explore her as an actor and harness her potential. They saw the interpreter in me. I will always be grateful for all the movies I’ve been a part of, even the ones that didn’t go very well, it’s the journey and the experiences that are always close to my heart.

