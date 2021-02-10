JK Simmons is actor Fred Mertz William Frawley in I Love Lucy Biopic





Oscar-winning actor JK Simmons would portray William Frawley in Being the Ricardos, an upcoming film in preparation during the shooting of I love lucy. Fans of classic television may recognize Frawley’s name as the actor who played Fred Mertz, a neighbor and friend of the Ricardos on the iconic sitcom. Deadline reports that Simmons was hired to play the late actor alongside Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. As production on the project progresses, Deadline reports that JK Simmons was also selected to play Frawley. As for who might play Vivian Vance, the actress who played Fred’s wife Ethel Mertz on I love lucy, another report by The Hollywood Reporter claims that Nina Arianda (Stan and Ollie) is in talks for the role. It’s pretty well documented that Frawley and Vance didn’t get along very well behind the scenes, providing another potential source of drama for the upcoming film. RELATED: Nicole Kidman Offers Her First Thoughts on Playing Lucille Ball Being the Ricardos Aaron Sorkin writes and directs Being the Ricardos for Amazon Studios. The film will focus on a particular week in the lives of Lucille and Desi while working on their show, delving into the behind-the-scenes drama rather than just focusing on the on-screen comedy of the TV show. It won’t be a biopic in the traditional sense, as it won’t tell any of the couple’s life stories, but instead focuses on a pivotal time in their two lives. Kidman and Bardem are also finalizing negotiations to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the real married couple who played Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on I love lucy. When their casting was first announced, the news sparked controversy among fans who wanted to see Debra Messing as Lucy’s. This is based on Messing having previously spoofed Lucy on Will and Grace very convincingly, making her an ideal candidate for a lot of people to play Ball in a movie. “We are not doing a remake of I love lucyBall and Arnaz’s daughter Lucie Arnaz said of the cast’s reaction, while approving of Kidman as Lucille Ball. foolery. This is the story of Lucille Ball, my real mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my father, not Ricky Ricardo. There will be some humor in the movie, but it’s a story between them and how they met and what went well in finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love story. “ Simmons won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for her role in Whiplash. He is also known for playing Vern Schillinger in the HBO prison drama Oz, J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider Man trilogy, and Dr Emil Skoda on Law and order, among many other memorable roles. Those who know both Simmons and William Frawley can all agree that this is a pretty perfect cast. This news comes from Deadline. Subjects: I Love Lucy

