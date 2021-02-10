Scientific exhibition | Culture & Leisure

National Geographic is renowned for its spectacular images of nature. But how many times do you hear the maestros of scientific discovery and adventure who create their images the brains behind captivating photos and films that travel the world for compelling stories and photos discussing their work in front of an audience? live?

As you can imagine these days, the answer is not very.

Valuable gatherings are taking place at this time. And even if there were, it is unlikely that a cultural non-profit organization like the Ridgways Sherbino Theater, that is, with a demanding and accomplished audience; exceptional taste in cultural programming; and, alas, a limited budget would make it possible to bring these people to town.

National Geographics’ world-class speakers and presenters rightfully charge and receive disproportionate fees for their presentations, said Trisha Oakland, Programming Manager at Sherb.

The Sherbino got around this problem by teaming up with other venues to present a series of events broadcast live by Nat Geo over the coming weeks.

This is probably the only time to get the chance to do it, Oakland said. Nat Geo is a beast; it’s a whole labyrinth to go through. We have already used them to screen a few films, including the documentary Free Solo, about climber Alex Honnolds, the pioneer in the ascent of El Capitan without a rope.

National Geographic had strict requirements for Nat Geo Live: the participating sites couldn’t be too close geographically, presumably to maintain this aura of exclusivity.

It is only assigned to certain locations, Oakland said. I think the next closest place to Ridgway in this series is Aspen. National Geographic has a pretty extensive speaker series, but realistically we couldn’t bring this one on our own. This is beyond what we can do, given the size of our room. By spreading the screenings between theaters across the country, suddenly many smaller theaters can participate.

The result is a live series starting tonight (Wednesday) with Scientific Exposure, about how two natural history photographers from National Geographics use science to present the natural world in new and surprising ways. One of the presenters, India-based science photographer and molecular ecologist Prasenjeet Yadav, uses his photographic skills to present to a wider audience stories of ecological science and conservation, about celestial islands, human-animal interactions and more again. . (Scientific cross-pollination goes both ways: Yadavs is also a founding member of Shoot for Science, which trains scientists in visual communication.)

Tonight, the other guest is Anand Varda, National Geographic Photographer of the Year and World Press Award winner for Best Nature Story.

Over the next few weeks, there will be a Reimagine Dinosaurs evening, with National Geographic paleontologists on the evolution of science, and how what we thought we knew about the appearance, movement and lives of gargantuan reptiles is changing. .

The event I look forward to the most is Feats of Filmmaking on March 17, said Oakland, a presentation by masters of nature and film photography on, as Oakland said, on How Did did they get this photo? To be able to have that high level immersive presentation of home, pour yourself a glass of wine or make some popcorn, watch in your pajamas, with a really cool educational element for the whole family is pretty exciting.

Next week, the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, via the Sherbino, will also bring right into your living room. “Buy a party pass and see it all, or if you’re a fan of a single event, like ice climbing, buy a ticket to a movie collection,” Sherwood said. “Or show a single movie for $ 7. You have almost two weeks to plan your viewing ”(the festival runs February 19-28) and plenty of time to choose what you want to see. For admission and full information on Nat Geo live streaming events and the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, visit sherbino.org.