Uttar Pradesh recreated in Jaisalmer for Akshay Kumar-star Bachchan Pandey: Bollywood News

Superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to lead the way when it comes to locking firing points. The actor started and finished filming The lower end of the bell, in the pandemic and then proceeded to complete his scenes in Prithviraj and Foreign. Akshay has now moved on to the highly anticipated action comedy, Bachchan Pandey. His shooting started in Jaisalmer on a rock note. The footage of the mahurat and the early days of filming was released by the directors on social media and got really good traction. Later, enthusiasm for the film increased as Akshay Kumars’ new look for the film was unveiled and when the producers announced that they planned to release the film on Republic Day 2022. . It has now emerged that the directors of the film have decided to recreate Uttar Pradesh in the desert town of Jaisalmer. A source reveals, Jaisalmer has a vibrant and attractive architecture. His havelis and other structures are old but solid and look good on screen. Therefore, even if Bachchan Pandey takes place in Uttar Pradesh, the creators decided to shoot crucial scenes in the city of Rajasthan. And the makers ensured that it could be convincingly presented as a city in Uttar Pradesh. They are convinced that filming in Jaisalmer would give a nice touch to the look and visual of the films. Besides Akshay Kumar, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharash Kumar Shukla. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Filming for the film began on January 6. Akshays’ gaze was revealed the next day, and his rustic avatar and cataract eye were greeted by everyone. A few days ago, it was also revealed that Abhimanyu Singh would try out the role of the antagonist in the film. Also Read: Kriti Sanon Shares Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Images of Bachchan Pandey’s Sets in Jaisalmer Other pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

