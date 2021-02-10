Kevin Bacon reflects on his career: “I became an actor because I wanted to explore all facets of the human condition”





I'm grateful that the parts that come to me are sort of all over the map. All I ever wanted was not to be ranked. Kevin bacon Emmy nominated actor Kevin bacon is familiar to almost everyone due to his extensive filmography, and although hell is always associated with his role in Free of any tie, Bacon has shown remarkable versatility during his career. Talking to The Guardian, Bacon reveals that everything was intentional and that after a few bad decisions early in his career, he is satisfied with the roles offered to him now. Because Bacon sees himself as a guy who is generally happy with his personal life, he thinks that might be the reason he's interested in playing in a darker material. He explains, I am drawn to dark things. On some level, it's therapeutic. I have a working marriage and I didn't have much trauma as a child and yet I feel that all human beings have darkness in their souls. Fear, anger and doubt live in us. Part of what I love about my job is tapping into these demons. I became an actor because I wanted to explore all facets of the human condition. Being heroic or handsome or winning the big game, I don't care about those things! But going to the darkest corners of a man's psyche is an interesting thing to do. Memorably, the Bacons movie debut was in the massive comedy hit. National Lampoons Animal House. However, it took Bacon several years before he was cast in another important film role and today he credits the hat to youthful arrogance. He says: In reaction to some sort of insecurity, I was incredibly arrogant and didn't want to take any advice. Even though I was in acting school, there was still a part of me that thought it was kind of a waste of time. That I knew pretty much everything there was to know about theater, life and love and the world. When he was chosen by the casting directors, they saw Bacon in roles he didn't see himself in. He remembers they said: You're gonna be good at soap operas and commercials. You will be the boy next door. It wasn't who I thought I was, so I worked hard to be something else. Despite all of his on-screen accomplishments, Bacon feels he failed to collaborate regularly with one particular filmmaker, as other actors often do. Bacon says, I don't get hired twice by managers that often. I love it when you see that relationship, that Scorsese-type thing, De Niro. I've never had this but would love it. On the other hand, Bacon is grateful for the career he has had over the past three decades. He says, I'm thankful that the parts that come to me are sort of all over the map. All I ever wanted was not to be ranked.

