The mysterious death of a Canadian on the rooftops of Los Angeles will be the focus of new Netflix series





Eight years ago, the naked, swollen body of a young Canadian was discovered in a water tank on the roof of a downtown Los Angeles hotel, three weeks after she went missing. The daughter of Hong Kong immigrants and a student at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Elisa Lam, 21, was traveling alone on a trip to the west coast of the Americas when she decided to stop in Los Angeles and staying in a once opulent hotel. Hotel Cecil. Shortly after Lam’s arrival, she abruptly disappeared. She was last seen at the hotel on January 31, 2013, and her disappearance launched authorities into a week-long search. Then, on February 19, 2013, the tourist’s naked swollen body was recovered from a water tank on the roof of the historic hotel. A coroner ultimately ruled her death was accidental drowning. Lam had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and the medications she was taking at the time could have been a factor, officials ruled at the time. But the case did not end there. Before Lams’ body was found, she had been missing for weeks, Los Angeles Police released video from a hotel elevator that showed her acting strangely in the hours leading up to her disappearance. She can be seen entering the elevator and pressing several buttons, then peering outside. She later exits the elevator and waves her arms, but no one else is ever shown in the video. Although the case is officially closed, it continues to intrigue people. Lam’s death also added to the strange history of the Cecil Hotels. The 600-room building, built in the 1920s, was once a popular destination for the rich and famous in the 1930s and 1940s. But it later became known for crime and murder and was even a temporary home for serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger. Over the decades, an increasing number of crimes have been committed there, including numerous murders. It was eventually dubbed the “hotel of death”. Lam’s mysterious death and other tragedies surrounding one of LA’s oldest hotels are at the center of an episode of new Netflix documentary series ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’, directed by Joe Berlinger from “ Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The four-part series will be released on February 10, 2021.



