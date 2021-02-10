Entertainment One loses 10% of film and TV staff in downsizing

Entertainment One, owned by Hasbro, sells 10% of its film and television staff, Variety confirmed.

According to a memo from eOne director of film and television, Steve Bertram, the layoffs come as part of a move to “change the direction and structure of our organization around the world” and come in response to “the significant disruption that the traditional studio model was undergoing as the tech giants invested heavily in their platforms and the creation of original content,” which was accelerated by the pandemic.

The past few years have seen the consolidation of heavily vertically integrated entertainment companies, from Disney to AT&T-owned WarnerMedia to Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, all of which have launched streaming services.

Entertainment One, which was acquired by Hasbro in a $ 3.8 billion all-cash deal, shut down its German theatrical distribution operation last fall and, in 2019, halted direct distribution in hall in Australia and New Zealand. Since its acquisition by Hasbro, eOne is now responsible for all of Hasbro’s entertainment slate, uniting “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks” with “Transformers” and “Dungeons & Dragons” under one roof, and last year brought the former president of HBO to schedule Michael Lombardo on board to run all of his TV operations.

“While we have extended this action for as long as possible due to the difficult global climate, it is more important than ever that our organizational structure reflects the needs of the business,” Bertram said in his letter to staff.

Deadline first announced layoffs.

Read the full memo below:

Over the past few years, we have shared with you our strategy to evolve our film and television business towards increased control and creative management of high quality intellectual property. This change was in direct response to the significant disruption the traditional studio model was undergoing as tech giants invested heavily in their platforms and the creation of original content. And the effects of the pandemic have certainly accelerated these seismic changes that are taking hold in our industry.

As a truly platform independent company, we are well positioned to thrive in the new market, especially with iconic Hasbro brands. But, as we evolve with the changing dynamics of the industry that we have, we must change the direction and structure of our organization across the world.

To that end, I am deeply saddened to share with you that we have said goodbye to several of our colleagues today and that we have started conversations with others about possible changes in their roles. These team members have delivered exceptional work and demonstrated unwavering dedication to eOne throughout their respective terms and we are extremely grateful to them. I would like to recognize their vital contribution to our business and thank each of them for their commitment and countless successes.

The roles affected by this reorganization represent 10% of our film and television workforce. For employees in impacted positions, we think critically about other possible opportunities in the company.

To be clear, our reorganization was not the result of poor business performance during the pandemic; the industry has been evolving for a long time with consolidation around new global platforms. Although we have extended this action as long as possible due to the difficult global climate, it is more important than ever that our organizational structure reflects the needs of the business. And, with the promising creative pipeline through film and television ahead of us and a pandemic recovery hopefully on the horizon, it’s critical that we are prepared to seize the opportunities ahead.

Today we are focused on supporting our affected colleagues and providing support to departing team members through severance and health care benefits, in addition to professional services and retirement programs. assistance. Relevant team members have been informed and received further details in their personal capacity. To those who are departing today and over the next few weeks, I would like to thank each of you for your contributions to eOne and to offer both my assistance and that of our senior leaders as you think about the future. Please do not hesitate to contact us directly.

A number of business leaders will meet with their teams to share more information about our structure and our vision for the future.

Although days like today are very difficult, I continue to be incredibly optimistic about the future of our business – and look forward to achieving our goals together.

All my best,

Steve