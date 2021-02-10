Priyanka Chopra Memoir Unfinished: Nick Jonas, Bollywood, Hollyood and Oda Tins di ex Miss World tok about for her new book

Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images

The former Miss World and Bollywood turned Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas memoir “Unfinished”, does not finally come out and the actor of the internal video that she posts on her account on social networks says that she is ” emotional and excited ”as she publishes her book on Tuesday.

She says that di book na for pipo wey dey curious about her as she hopes to say di book go let them know more about her pass and read for di headlines on her.

As the very title of Priyanka Chopra’s new book, Unfinished, I mean she still has a lot of things she wants to do with her life.

“I probably haven’t become an adult the first time I want to look back and think about how I’m reaching my life,” Chopra says in the preface to her book, as she puts it at the start. of a new figurative chapter after her marriage. Nick Jonas for 2018 definitely prompts him to become more introspective.

From four schools in four years to his competition days, we open up a whole new world of opportunity for him, but also show him the bad side of the entertainment industry, his rise to the top of the mountain as a Bollywood star. , of its difficulties to find a place inside. Western showbiz, her desire to lead a full and independent life to fall head over heels in love with one of the di Jonas Brothers, Chopra dives deep into Unfinished.

Discover some of the interesting parts of its history

New traditions

Priyanka’s parents, army surgeon Ashok Chopra and doctor at Madhu Akhouri hospital, get together for a party in 1981 and her daddy falls in love at first sight, pretends to have a false stomach ache so I will pretend to need Madhu’s services. Wen Ashok finally got Madhu mum’s permission to take her daughter on a date, she gives her a little party at home, which I offer her during their third dance of the night.

Madhu says she is never ready, but after a few more dates she realizes all the important things on the same page and she says yes. Ashok yarn says he’s getting his permission.

“Wetin makes thirty-two years of marriage amazing dey na because they don’t follow the normal traditions of arranged marriage and long engagement as they get married 10 days later.

Coming to America

Priyanka first traveled to America in 1995 with her mom to visit her younger sister, Kiran Mathur, her husband and two children for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kiran takes her to visit the local high school, and she loves school so much. (No uniforms? … Fit girls, put on makeup and do their hair? “), She asks her mom if she’s going to stay and go to school for America.

After a “very logical Chopra family conversation”, her parents agree that she will move in with her aunt’s family.

What about Bob?

She meets her first boyfriend for her freshman year of high school, a grade 10 student whom she calls Bob (not my real name). Unfortunately, one of the rules at his aunt’s house is not to have a date, so Bob is going to tell my sister to call home, not to pick up my phone.

Kiran catches up with me later, but she accepts Priyanka’s request to attend summer school, but she doesn’t say either because she’s ready to see Bob.

Turning point of Di

After her 12th grade she returns to India and she plans to apply to university in Australia to study aeronautical engineering, and she needs a photo for her application. Priyanka says she goes to a small portrait studio for the di mall and when the photographer asks if she’s good at taking model photos she says, “Of course!” and pick up more clothes from home. Immediately her mom warns her to say that this guy is going to be a con artist, that she is going to follow her into her studio if she still wants to pose for this guy.

These photos end up becoming photos she took for the Miss India pageant (her 10 year old brother Siddhart is applying on her behalf because we want to take over the place).

Delicate situations

Competing for Miss India, in addition to saying that she discovered the concept of wearing a swimsuit with high heels as funny, she is aware of the scars on her legs, scars from falling off her bike and climbing to trees, stretch marks. and even his dry skin.

After winning the title of Miss India World, the next Miss World pageant in 2000, contestants asked questions that we randomly selected for each oda to answer. Priyanka asks Miss Turkey, “Who do you think is the most successful woman we live in today and why?”

Priyanka responds, “Mother Teresa”, because “I admire her from the bottom of my heart for being so considerate, compassionate and kind, giving up her life to pipo for India”.

But Mother Teresa has not died since 1997.

But they forget the mistake and the crown winner Priyanka.

Surgery

After a year of traveling the world as part of her royal duties, Priyanka returns home with a really bad cold that turns into a sinus infection, but we’re actually a polyp to her nasal cavity. She needs surgery.

Polypectomy looks like a normal routine, but while the surgeon shaves the polyp, he accidentally begins to shave the bridge of his nose, and then it collapses.

Wen she took off her original don go nose bandages.

Prinyaka says she feels bad and her experience is very emotional for her and her family and she even pipo dey call him “Plastic Chopra”

She loses two films out of four for which she signs her in the six months following her victory at Miss World.

His marriage to Nick Jonas

