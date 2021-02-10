Locks weigh on German beer sales and hurt small brewers | Entertainment





By DANIEL NIEMANN Associated Press

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Bars have been closed for more than three months, carnival celebrations have been canceled, and it’s unclear when things will get better in Germany. This has left the boss of Brauerei Heller, an organic brewery in Cologne, pondering week to week as she tries to chart a course out of the coronavirus pandemic. Official data released last week showed beer sales in Germany fell 5.5% last year to 8.7 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons), a drop fueled by long shutdowns . German bars and restaurants were closed from March to May and have been closed again since early November as part of the country’s second lockdown. Large events and festivals where large amounts of beer would typically be consumed have also been canceled. The current lockdown was scheduled to end on February 14, but the government could announce an extension on Wednesday that will continue to hurt beer sales. This is above all a problem for the many small German brewers. Marc-Oliver Huhnholz, spokesman for the German Brewers Association, says the country has more than 1,500 breweries, of which more than 1,000 are small and very strong in the restaurant industry. So they sell their beer in their bars and restaurants, and of course they are massively affected. One such case is Brauerei Heller, an almost 30-year-old organic brewery with its own beer garden. We are going through the pandemic week to week, said CEO Anna Heller.

