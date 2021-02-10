There’s one thing Ranveer Singh is known for, other than his acting role, and it’s his endless love for Nutella. He has a special knack for ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas related to Nutella. Ranveer recently shared a video on Instagram announcing a contest for fans who can enter and win personalized Nutella jars. It caught the attention of popstar and actor Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer’s post saying, “I’m going to come in. I hope I get one of these custom RANVEER jars.” He added: “So what are the prices ?!” It’s an interaction that fans enjoy the most.

But, not disappointing the national jiju aka brother-in-law, Ranveer Singh has a special gift. He made a personalized Nick Jonas Nutella jar and would send it to her in Los Angeles. “Khaas apne jiju ke liye @nickjonas. Special posting coming soon … with love from @nutellaindia.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had met Nick Jonas at the latter’s wedding reception with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai. Deepika hung out with Priyanka and Nick in 2019 during MET gala week.

On the job front, Ranveer Singh is currently filming for Rohit Shetty’s Circus and has two versions in the pipeline – Jayeshbhai jordaar and 83.

