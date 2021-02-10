Ashley Graham Calls ‘Postpartum Snapback’ ‘Really BS’ | Entertainment





Ashley Graham called the “postpartum snapback” “really BS”. The 33-year-old model – who has 12-month-old son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin – thinks it’s ridiculous that women instantly lose baby weight so quickly after welcoming their child. Explaining what she thinks about society’s opinion on post-baby bodies, she said: “I think postpartum snapback is really BS, I think it’s an unattainable reality for most. women and that is an inaccessible reality for me. “ And Ashley has “learned a lot” to love herself since becoming a mother. Speaking of the pressures, she told E! Daily Pop from News: “I learned a lot about love. It taught me a lot about patience, how selfless being a parent is and, really, that I don’t really need plenty of room to function during the day. For me, it’s all about words and affirmation. I know my words have so much power in my life and my future that I pay close attention to how I uses them. “ Meanwhile, Ashley had previously insisted that her stretch marks made her feel like a “superhero”. She said: “When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes my body went through, it reminds me that as women were all superheroes. I always remembered that our bodies were built for it. It is such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I only realized it afterwards: even before I was pregnant, it was always my hope for women in general, that they could learn to continue to love their body through the changes and the ups and downs. “And then when I got pregnant, I had to reinvent my relationship with my body with this creature inside of me taking over. I was gaining weight so quickly. Then to have stretch marks on my stomach it was for me, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe this happened. At first it was devastating, then when I met Isaac I said, No, that’s exactly what all women have been talking about for ages. It’s not just a battle wound. It is something that has changed my life forever, and I will be celebrating my new body. ‘”

