BEYOND REASON PRODUCTIONS, New Production Company Gary J. Klavans, New Production Company, winner of multiple awards, teams up with award-winning director Graeme Finlayson to produce BRP’s first short “Reason”





“Reason” – Award winning film directed by Graeme Finlayson and written by Gary J. Klavans has been released and is now on the festival circuit. Gary J. Klavans with Stasha Surdyke and Michael Dempsey in “Reason” a movie directed by Graeme Finlayson and written by Gary J. Klavans.

Los Angeles, Calif., February 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Award-winning actor / writer Gary J. Klavans has once again teamed up with award-winning director Graeme Finlayson for their new collaboration. Klavans’ film “Reason”, his first under his production banner BEYOND REASON PRODUCTIONS, has been released and won awards in the festival circuit. The top prize came from the 2020 Culver City Film Festival for Best Original Music. Continuing the winning streak, 2021 began with two more IndieFEST Film Awards wins – the Outstanding Achievement Award for All Cast and the Short Film Award of Excellence. “Reason” is also being considered for other upcoming festivals; Finlayson and Klavans are confident they will win more honors as together they have a total of 11 awards to their name. The film is about the statement “everything happens for a reason”, which Klavans pondered all his life. Klavans was never able to accept this post as it ultimately became the question and story he needed to tell in a way that neither proves nor disproves the statement, but allows the audience to decide. It’s a journey to find the answer to the question. In the film, Luke comes face to face with a woman holding a gun. What happens next affects everyone. “Reason” is proud of its exceptional and remarkable cast attached to it, including Klavans, who plays the character, Luke. The strong form of talent includes Michael Dempsey (Walk, Criminal Minds, Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives); Stasha Surdyke (Hot Guys with Guns, Complicated World and Richard III); Rachel Kimsey (Justice League Action, The Young and the Restless, Call of Duty, Black Ops III); Steve Cederquist (HGTV Flip or Flop, Love Doubled, Hardcastle and McCormick); Danielle De Luca (naked fear, confidential diamond, necrosis); Eve Danzeisen (The Choice, The Hardest Part, Guiding Light); Danielle Engelman (War Cake, DashieXP, Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics); Samantha Cutaran (Criminal Minds, Agents of SHIELD, House); Wendy Worthington (NCIS, Ally McBeal, Tower of Terror); and David St. James (Perry Mason, The West Wing, iCarly, Shameless). The director of photography for the film is Tyler Allison (21 Jump Street, Live Fast Die Young, Avatar 2 & 3); composer Brian Hawlk (Sharknado, The Linguists, Zombie Strippers) and publisher Brian Gee (Fugitive Zero, In the Cold of Night, Zappa). Klavans’ work in the entertainment industry spans over a decade. He held virtually every position in multiple stage, film and television productions during this time. After graduating from Emerson College, Boston MA, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue screenwriting and acting. He received a series of awards for his acting, such as Best Actor: Drama for the short film Moment of Wrath. When asked what he thought about producing his first film, Klavans said, “As a first-time producer, I took my time. I knew that what was more important to me than making the movie now was doing the movie well. “ Finlayson’s directing credits include Diamond Confidential, which won the prestigious Silver Lei Award at the 2010 Honolulu International Film Awards, and the fantastic short Recipe: How to Mend a Broken Heart, which was part of the Ursa Productions series shown at the 2011 Action on International Film. Film Festival and won the awards for Best Director, Best Editing (Cris Olariu) and Best Music (Brian Hawlk). Finlayson spoke of the making of the film, saying: “Making ‘Reason’ was, in the classic sense of the word, a real labor of love. It was a film that I had wanted to make for many years in because of my fascination with age. old question, “Is life a series of accidents or does everything happen for a reason?” I was fortunate enough to have an amazing screenplay and a cast and an extremely talented team. It all made my job so much easier. They say that when you cook with the right ingredients, something absolutely magical can happen. And I think we accomplished it. “ Follow “Reason” on social media #reasonshortfilm on Facebook and Instagram @reasontheshort. For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 [email protected] REASON 2_5_2020

Gary Klavans, Stasha Surdyke, Michael Dempsey Kelly A Bennett Beyond Reason Productions 9494636383 [email protected]

