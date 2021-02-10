Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra opens up about being called Plastic Chopra, hiding her boyfriend in a closet, and more in Unfinished
The long-awaited memoir of Priyanka Chopra, Unfinished, has officially been released and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the actor’s life through a collection of stories, observations and personal essays. After more than 20 years in the entertainment business, Chopra took matters into her own hands, sharing her stories in the best way she knew how. “People wrote about me in many ways. I was a conversation at the table, I made the headlines, but I didn’t start this journey wanting to tell the story of my life, I just wanted to write, “she shared a conversation with Vogue India. Here are four interesting pieces of information we gleaned from a first look at the book.
Priyanka Chopra learned a lot about humility from famous Southern star
After winning the Miss World title in 2000, Chopra made her film debut in Thamizhan (2002) alongside Tamil actor Vijay. Vijays’ humility and generosity with the fans impressed me, she shared. Years later when she was filming her TV show Quantico in New York, she thought about what she had learned. As I got up and took pictures with them on my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor and the filming example, she wrote.
She spoke about her experiences of not having and then having plastic surgery
In another part of the book, Chopra revealed that she was asked to undergo some plastic surgeries after winning the Miss World title. After a few minutes of chatting, the director / producer told me to get up and shoot for him. I did. He looked at me long and hard, assessing me, then suggested I do a job, fix my jaw, and add some more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said I needed to fix my proportions, and he knew a great doctor in Los Angeles where he could send me. My then manager agreed with the assessment, ”she wrote of her experience.
The actor also opened up about the effect of a botched nose job on her, writing about a persistent head cold in 2001, which turned out to be a polyp in her nasal cavity. While shaving the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose, and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face was completely different. I was no longer me, she wrote in her book, recounting how being called Plastic Chopra has followed her throughout her professional life. “Although it took a few years to see a stranger looking at me every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I got used to that face. Now, when I look at myself in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I made peace with it lightly This is my face. This is my body. I may be imperfect, but I am me.
With this episode of teen dating, Chopra proved that the stars, they are like us
Besides the milestones of her career, Priyanka Chopra also takes her fans through her childhood and adolescence with Unfinished. In one of these chapters, the actor talks about a boyfriend she had when she was in high school in the United States, reliving how she had to hide him in the closet to get caught. The actor wrote: One day Bob and I were sitting on the couch watching TV, innocently holding hands, when suddenly outside the window on the sidewalk below I saw my aunt to go upstairs. I panicked. It was 2 o’clock in the afternoon and not his usual return time. There was no way for Bob to get out of the house and he and I ran to my room and I pushed him into my closet. Kiran masi entered the house and began to look closely at each room. I was sitting on my bed, with my biology book, pretending to study. She came to my door and said Open it and I asked her, Open what? Open your closet, said my aunt. “I was shaken because I have never seen my aunt so angry. I opened the closet door, it was a big mess: a boy came out.
She also explained that she was an outsider in the film industry
When she was a newcomer to Bollywood, Chopra struggled to find a place in an industry that seemed to give preference to those who already had a family history of filmmaking. She confirmed: “Over and over again I had to prove to the studios, which were mostly families, that I deserved a seat at their table, which was not easy when I heard comments during parties like, I had it play in that movie and I can take it away from him too.
