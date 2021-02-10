JK Simmons and Nina Arianda to star in Being the Ricardos | Entertainment





JK Simmons and Nina Arianda have joined the cast of “Being the Ricardos”. The 66-year-old actor and 36-year-old actress were selected to play the roles of William Frawley and Vivian Vance in Amazon’s new film on the 1950s sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’. The duo will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, who are in final negotiations to play stars Lucille Ball and her real-life husband Desi Arnaz. Simmons’ character, Frawley, played neighbor Fred Mertz on the series while Arianda’s alter-ego, Vance, portrayed Fred’s wife and Lucy’s best friend, Ethel Mertz. Aaron Sorkin writes and directs the film, which takes place during a week-long production of “ I Love Lucy ” from a Monday table read through public filming Friday as Lucille and Desi face a crisis that could put end of their career and one that could end their marriage. Nicole’s casting as Lucille has divided fans, with some suggesting figures like Debra Messing or Carole Cook might have been better suited for the role, but the star vowed to “do her best” in the role. The 53-year-old actress said, “I was like, yeah, I would love to try.” In the words of Aarons and his leadership and Javier, it’s a wonderful prospect, you know. “But yeah, here we go. Try it. Do my best if I can.” The ‘The Undoing’ star has revealed she is watching episodes of ‘I Love Lucy’ to prepare for the movie. Nicole explained, “I love Lucille, after looking now and delving into her. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m so excited people are seeing what Aaron found out about her and the way he played Desi and Lucy and how it is so rich. I didn’t know anything about it. that. “

