6 of the prettiest, most Instagrammable corners in the homes of your favorite Bollywood celebrities





Regardless of the size of our favorite Bollywood celebrity homes, they all have that perfect corner that frequents their Instagram feeds more than any other corner. The bright lighting and aesthetic backgrounds of these spots make them ideal for OOTD photographs of actors and unfiltered selfies. From Anushka Sharma’s much-photographed living room to the Pinterest-ready wall of Alia Bhatt’s all-white house, visit the prettiest and most documented corners of Bollywood homes below. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja With its forest green interiors and intricately detailed wallpapers, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s London apartment is full of photogenic corners. But the star’s favorite spot is a cozy nook in the living room, right next to a row of patio doors that bring in plenty of natural light. Teal suede armchairs topped with patterned cushions defend this spot, accompanied by a small rattan side table often adorned with floral arrangements. The dark red floral rug here adds a pop of color to the setting, bringing the space to life. Kareena Kapoor Khan Although the second-time mom-to-be only recently moved into her new home in Bandra, she already seems to have developed an affinity for a particular corner of her multi-story apartment. This indoor-outdoor balcony space has a bright red sofa and patterned flooring that forms an interesting backdrop for Kapoor Khan’s kaftan looks and sun-kissed selfies. One of the dusty pink textured walls is also accompanied by a mural of a serene landscape with a lighthouse and lush planting envelops all four corners of the space. A full-size floor lamp with an ivory shade and ornate base further accessorizes the space. The animated section creates a colorful and vibrant setting not only for Kapoor Khan’s Instagram updates, but also for his friends’ social media feeds. Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s home may have many enviable nooks, but it’s safe to say that the nook seen above is an all-time favorite, especially for the OOTD posts of the former . With its gray paneled walls, high ceilings, and Art Deco-style black-and-white marble flooring, this space creates a great backdrop without taking away Sharma’s many red carpet sets. Fun fact: the actor often gives this place a quick makeover by bringing in chairs of different styles and colors. We’ve seen her pose here on a dove gray seat and an emerald green seat as well. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor’s home in Lokhandwala has a dedicated corner for her OOTD photographs: an extension of her living room with a glossy black piano contrasted by light wood floors and a rustic ivory console. Located right next to the family TV, this space is often adorned with fresh flowers and plenty of framed family photos. A golden sun mirror behind the piano adds a dramatic element to the place. Kapoor seems to like to play with different angles here, depending on his ensemble for the day. Alia bhatt Designed by Richa Bahl, Alia Bhatt’s Pinterest-worthy home in Juhu is every millennial’s dream come true. Full of original corners and touches of color, the apartment is full of rooms that would stand out on the Instagram grid. Of the many options available to her, Bhatt seems to have really taken the entrance area of ​​the house, which features exposed white brick walls contrasting with patterned green floors. Here, a framed black-and-white photograph of Neville Sukhia is shown next to a light box from The Bowery Company that reads, Take Me To The Moon. The monochromatic background is perfect for bringing out the actor’s playful sets. Ananya Panday With its large windows and lush balcony, Ananya Panday’s home in Mumbai’s Pali Hill neighborhood seamlessly brings together exterior and interior elements. So it’s no surprise that her living room, which features busy black-and-white flooring, brightly colored decor pieces (check out this turquoise console), and a backdrop full of greenery, is a favorite for taking photos. as the space is perhaps the busiest in her apartment, and is often the place for her too for makeup-free selfies. Also read: 28 photos and videos that take you to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s house in Mumbai 18 photos that take you inside Ananya Panday’s bustling home in Mumbai 13 photos that take you inside Alia Bhatt’s millennial-friendly office space in Mumbai

