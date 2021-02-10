New York actor returns to Norfolk due to pandemic

A multidisciplinary artist had to trade in the bright lights of New York for a village in Norfolk after the pandemic brought his industry to a halt.

HanJie Chow, 31, currently lives in South Raynham, near Fakenham, with her parents having spent the past six years in New York City as a production photographer and costume designer.

Prior to the lockdown, he had worked as a photographer for the Broadway production of Sing Street, and previously worked with figures like Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo for the Othello production in New York City in 2016.





– Credit: J. Demetrie Photography

Mr Chow said: “Since I was new back then you think ‘oh my gosh this is James Bond’ but on the other hand you have to be thinking ‘I’m here to work and this is my main priority.

“What has really helped working with top names is that they tend to be very down to earth which helps you realize you’re there to work.”

While working for the New York Theater Workshop, he was able to immerse himself in the world of Broadway, while also seeking auditions as an actor.





– Credit: HanJie Chow

He has worked as an actor in off-Broadway productions as well as in audio dramas. Mr. Chow also has strong ties to an off-Broadway institution called Ars Nova.

But he returned to Norfolk in early July when New York City was on lockdown and continued to communicate with his friends via Zoom from Norfolk.

He described traveling during the pandemic as a stressful experience that was deemed ineligible for government funding after his industry went into lockdown.

Mr Chow said: “As someone who before the lockdown worked seven days a week with these professionals, now having seven days a week of cold was a shock and a shock to the system.”





– Credit: Eileen Emond

Having moved to the UK from Singapore at the age of 10, Mr Chow attended Fakenham College.

After studying French at Bangor University in psychology, he began a master’s training as an actor in London, then graduated from the theater company American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York in 2019.

Mr Chow said: “After six months I fell in love with the city and I couldn’t leave. I thought that instead of training in London why not just train here. The training in New York as an Asian actor could be better as there is more exposure than UK to tell the truth.

“New York has that kind of magnetism as a city and being there motivated me. As an Asian actor, issues of race and identity have been very prevalent in American society and that is reflected a lot. in the theater. “

He added that there had been pressure for changes to be made to Broadway in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

His parents are the founders of the Norwich Prison Voicemail company which aims to improve the channels of communication between incarcerated people with their family and friends.