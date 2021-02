‘Cowboys’ review: father Steve Zahn fights for his son

Writer-director Anna Kerrigans, Western-Tinted Cowboys, feels like the right movie at the right time. This tough and loving story, which pits big-hearted bipolar daddy Troy (an excellent Steve Zahn), and his 11-year-old transgender son Joe (newcomer Sasha Knight) against an isolated world of traditional values ​​and expectations. , should grip, move and surprise viewers in equal measure. The film, set in present-day Montana, effectively uses flashbacks to describe the uneven relationship between the spirited and impulsive Troy; his more pragmatic wife, Sally (Jillian Bell); and their angelic child, who believes he was born in the wrong body and yearns to present himself as his real self. Mom dismisses Joe as a tomboy, not wanting to see how the dresses she imposes on the child are suffocating and painfully misguided. But Troy, perhaps linked to Joes’ underdog status, just wants him to be happy and genuine, and promotes the love of child worshipers of all things cowboy. This conflict in parenthood along with an explosion of protective violence that puts Troy behind bars weighs on Troy and Sallys’ marriage and leads to a split. Back in the present, Troy kidnaps Joe with a half-baked plan to escape with him to Canada. Meanwhile, a shrewd local cop (the ever-welcome Ann Dowd) sets out to hunt down the fugitives as father and son traverse the rugged countryside on horseback and on foot and encounter their share of risky obstacles. Despite the film’s compact length, it contains a wealth of tense action, complex emotions, skillful observations, vital messages, and magnificent views. A key moment in which Sally finally turns a corner on her acceptance of Joe is touching and powerful, just like the well-run coda of the movies. Cowboys Unclassified Execution time: 1 hour, 25 minutes Playing: Available on VOD

