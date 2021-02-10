Entertainment
Fox Nation launches series based on James Patterson’s new book
A series based on Walk in My Combat Boots, “a new book by James Patterson and retired 1st Sergeant Matt Eversmann, which tells firsthand stories about life in the military, will debut today on the FoxNation streaming service.
Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors, will feature interviews with 85 war veterans whose stories were described in the book, and their experiences of war, death, and often returning home with mental and physical trauma.
Patterson, a resident of the town, told the Daily News that the idea for the book began to take shape when he briefly became involved in a documentary that Eversmann, a retired Army Ranger, was making in 2018 with Tim Malloy, the Palm Beach Civic Associationsdirector of communications and public affairs, Afghanistan. Eversmann interviewed frontline soldiers about living in a war zone for the documentary.
RELATED: With A Miserable Year Behind Us, Step Into The New With These Books On Your List
Eversmann’s story was described in Mark Bowden’s “Black Hawk Down” book about the 1993 US Army raid in Mogadishu, Somalia.
I watched the interviews Matt did and thought it was amazing, because they were telling him their real stories, Patterson said. I think many of us have had the experience of our fathers, brothers or sisters coming back from military service and they didn’t want to talk much about it.
Eversmann, who moved from Baltimore to West Palm Beach in 2014, said he met Patterson at Malloys’ suggestion to discuss the possibility of a book telling personal stories of soldiers at war, adding that the opportunity getting a master class in writing from Patterson was priceless.
In the book, the stories of the soldiers are told without a transition or a narrator voice between chapters. Patterson said this helped remove a “screen” between the reader and the narrator, making the stories much more personal and helping the reader understand the value of men and women in the military.
Readers will understand for the first time what it means to serve and put your life on the line for someone else, which I think is difficult for people to get into their heads, ”he said. declared.
Eversmann said he was amazed at how “raw” the soldiers’ stories were and how easily their voices came off the page, making the book “a non-fiction page turner.”
Patterson said political divisions were irrelevant when it came to listening to these veterans’ testimonies and seeing them on screen.
Our lives these days are filled with a little bit of fact and a lot of editorial. Here are all the facts and no editorial, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, he said. These stories are amazing and the people who tell these stories are amazing too. “
RELATED: Cultural Council’s Resilience Fund Helps Arts Groups Overcome Impact of COVID-19
Patterson and Eversmann said that while the accounts in the book are compelling, some have had a personal impact. Eversmann cited the experience of Sgt. Lisa Marie Bodenburg, whose military trip was difficult, and National Guard member Mario Costagliolawho crossed the bridge in smoky Manhattan during September 11.
Costagliola would eventually join the army, leading troops in the Arabian Peninsula, until his retirement in 2006 with the rank of colonel.
The battle with mental health issues like PTSD is mentioned in many veterans’ stories.
Patterson and Eversmann hope the book and series give readers the personal stories of the veterans.
When people hear the stories they care and then they are ready to make changes. People will give up this book and they will get it. When they say thank you for your service, they will now understand exactly what they are thanking the soldiers for, ”Patterson said.
To attend a virtual discussion of the book with Patterson, visit www.jamespatterson.com/eventsfor dates.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]