Fox Nation launches series based on James Patterson’s new book

A series based on Walk in My Combat Boots, “a new book by James Patterson and retired 1st Sergeant Matt Eversmann, which tells firsthand stories about life in the military, will debut today on the FoxNation streaming service.

Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors, will feature interviews with 85 war veterans whose stories were described in the book, and their experiences of war, death, and often returning home with mental and physical trauma.

Patterson, a resident of the town, told the Daily News that the idea for the book began to take shape when he briefly became involved in a documentary that Eversmann, a retired Army Ranger, was making in 2018 with Tim Malloy, the Palm Beach Civic Associationsdirector of communications and public affairs, Afghanistan. Eversmann interviewed frontline soldiers about living in a war zone for the documentary.

Eversmann’s story was described in Mark Bowden’s “Black Hawk Down” book about the 1993 US Army raid in Mogadishu, Somalia.

I watched the interviews Matt did and thought it was amazing, because they were telling him their real stories, Patterson said. I think many of us have had the experience of our fathers, brothers or sisters coming back from military service and they didn’t want to talk much about it.

Eversmann, who moved from Baltimore to West Palm Beach in 2014, said he met Patterson at Malloys’ suggestion to discuss the possibility of a book telling personal stories of soldiers at war, adding that the opportunity getting a master class in writing from Patterson was priceless.

In the book, the stories of the soldiers are told without a transition or a narrator voice between chapters. Patterson said this helped remove a “screen” between the reader and the narrator, making the stories much more personal and helping the reader understand the value of men and women in the military.

Readers will understand for the first time what it means to serve and put your life on the line for someone else, which I think is difficult for people to get into their heads, ”he said. declared.

Eversmann said he was amazed at how “raw” the soldiers’ stories were and how easily their voices came off the page, making the book “a non-fiction page turner.”

Patterson said political divisions were irrelevant when it came to listening to these veterans’ testimonies and seeing them on screen.

Our lives these days are filled with a little bit of fact and a lot of editorial. Here are all the facts and no editorial, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, he said. These stories are amazing and the people who tell these stories are amazing too. “

Patterson and Eversmann said that while the accounts in the book are compelling, some have had a personal impact. Eversmann cited the experience of Sgt. Lisa Marie Bodenburg, whose military trip was difficult, and National Guard member Mario Costagliolawho crossed the bridge in smoky Manhattan during September 11.

Costagliola would eventually join the army, leading troops in the Arabian Peninsula, until his retirement in 2006 with the rank of colonel.

The battle with mental health issues like PTSD is mentioned in many veterans’ stories.

Patterson and Eversmann hope the book and series give readers the personal stories of the veterans.

When people hear the stories they care and then they are ready to make changes. People will give up this book and they will get it. When they say thank you for your service, they will now understand exactly what they are thanking the soldiers for, ”Patterson said.

To attend a virtual discussion of the book with Patterson, visit www.jamespatterson.com/eventsfor dates.