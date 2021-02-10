Hollywood actors finalize takeover of Welsh football club





WREXHAM Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially the new owners of Welsh club Wrexham, the third oldest professional football team. I can’t get to the racetrack fast enough. Game on, Reynolds said on Twitter early Wednesday. The announcement Tuesday evening was a formality because the take control was approved in November. The new owners have big plans for Wrexham, which plays in the fifth tier of English football, and have announced a stock investment of $ 2.7 million. Together with the players, staff, supporters and the local community, we can now pursue our goal of growing the squad and returning them to the EFL in the face of increased attendance, and an improved stadium, while making a difference. positive for the wider community of Wrexham, Reynolds and McElhenney said in a report. A d They previously laid out their vision to make Wrexham a global force. The plan includes documentation of their first foray into the sport on a behind-the-scenes TV show. Formed in 1864, Wrexham had been a fan-owned club since 2011. The Wrexham Supporters Trust earlier voted in favor of the takeover. We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they seek to bring Wrexham back to the heights we have all dreamed of, confidence said in a report. Wrexham plays in the National League and has been outside the four major professional leagues in English football since 2008. Reynolds, born in Canada, is best known for appearing in the Deadpool films. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor who was the creator of the Its Always Sunny television show in Philadelphia. The equity investment includes nearly $ 70,000 for the club’s women’s soccer program. A d We are also committed to investing in current members and identifying future first team members as we move towards a promotion challenge, the new owners said. They expect to have a GM in place before the end of the season. 2020 has been a difficult year and there will likely be other public health challenges in the months to come, “they added,” but we hope to cheer on the team from the stands as soon as it is safe to do so. in 2021. “ ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos