Rihanna and LVMH take a break from Fenty, their fashion line





Is this the end of the celebrity-haute couture experience? Turns out even Rihanna can’t do something: sell high fashion clothes during a pandemic. LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French luxury group, announced the fashion house Fenty with great fanfare in 2019. But today they revealed that with Rihanna, they jointly made the decision to suspend the loan business. -to-wear, based in Europe, pending better conditions. Translated, this means that the luxury fashion arm of the Fenty empire, which includes the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and Fenty cosmetics and skin care, will no longer produce collections, although it is not officially closed, and Rihanna remains a part of LVMH. Discussions are currently underway with brand employees on their future, even if Bastien Renard, general manager of the labels, remains in place. The news was first reported by Everyday women’s clothing.

Although it comes on the heels of a successful $ 115 million fundraiser for Savage X Fenty by L Catterton, the private equity firm linked to LVMH, the suspension of Fenty ready-to-wear is a rare occurrence. failure for the greatest luxury in the world. group, which also owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Céline. It’s also the rare faux pas of one of the world’s most successful celebrity polymaths: a reflection both of the lukewarm market response to the Fenty collections, as well as the wider impact of the pandemic on the world. luxury sector. And it’s a reminder that just because someone has enormous cultural popularity and undeniable taste doesn’t mean they’ll make great, original clothes.

Only the second luxury fashion house that LVMH has ever attempted to build from scratch (the first was Christian Lacroix, which LVMH opened in 1987 and sold in 2005), Fenty was initially billed as the group’s foray into the future: a new brand, led by a Black Woman with a lot of style and popular influence, but without formal training in old-fashioned design, that would avoid the calcified system of runways for regular runs and focus on sales and direct-to-consumer digital communication. What could possibly go wrong? A lot. Starting a new luxury fashion house from scratch is extremely expensive for any investor and usually takes time. But 2020 was the worst year for the luxury sector in history. While LVMH, the largest luxury group in terms of sales, has seen a rebound in sales in recent months, largely fueled by Chinese consumers, the lockdowns continue to cause continued disruption and dampen the group’s profits. LVMH said last month that its profit in 2020 was 4.7 billion, down about a third from 2019.

And unlike some other LVMH brands that have shown resilience during the crisis, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, the bold experiment of the Fenty clothing line struggled to find its place, to which Jean-Jacques Guiony, LVMH’s chief financial officer, alluded to last October. during a press call reporting the group’s results for the third quarter of 2020.

On Fenty fashion, we are obviously still in a launch phase and we need to determine exactly what the right offer is. It is not an easy thing. We were starting entirely from scratch, he said. Obviously we have Rihanna’s big help on this, but I’d say it’s still a work in progress when it comes to really defining what the offering will be. Indeed, the offer was not clear from the start. When the house was founded, a statement from LVMH indicated that the new brand would be centered around Rihanna, developed by her, and would take shape with her vision. But while Rihanna built her profile in part on her own strategic and adventurous haute couture embrace by receiving the Fashion Designer’s Council of America’s Fashion Icon Award in 2014 in a sheer sequined dress from crystal, a thong, and a white fur boa, she often looked better at picking statement looks for herself than creating new ones for her followers. Typically switching between oversized and very body-con, with a leaning streetwear, the clothes seemed more derivative than revolutionary. They may also have been more expensive than what many Rihanna fans could have hoped for (although less than the usual LVMH deal): $ 940 for a quilted denim jacket; $ 810 for one corseted shirt dress.

Meanwhile, Savage X Fenty grabbed the headlines with song-n-dance-n-celebrity-filled lingerie extravagances filmed lived-in and then aired on Amazon, positioning itself as the standalone and inclusive response to Victorias Secret in a world post- # MeToo. This time-out granted to clothing brand Fenty could allow it to reposition itself and refine its offering, enjoying a better time to return perhaps after the pent-up party desires of the pandemic have been released. There is a reason they haven’t fully closed it.

As news about the LVMH partnership spread on Wednesday, Savage X Fenty released a statement outlining details of the new funding round, in which Jay-Z is an investor through his firm Marcy Venture Partners. In the past year, the brand has seen explosive revenue growth of over 200%, the release said, and the heavily subscribed cycle would fuel investment in customer acquisition and expansion into the detail. The brand achieves a unique balance of affordability, fashion and comfort, deeply champions inclusiveness and diversity, and has differentiated itself by creating an extraordinary level of affinity and unmatched customer loyalty, said Jonathan Owsley, co-management partner of the L Cattertons growth fund. There was no mention of the Fenty clothing line, nor of the hanging experience with LVMH.

