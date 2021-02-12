Hollywood unions push for tax incentive to promote diverse hiring





The Department for Professional Employees, a coalition of Hollywood unions affiliated with the AFL-CIO, on Thursday announced a new political platform to push for bills that will promote diverse hiring and inclusion in the entertainment industry . Among the legislative goals set by unions is pressure to get Congress to consider federal tax incentives for productions that come with diversity requirements, indicating incentives already in place in states like Illinois. and New York which reward productions that hire more women and people of color. in front of and behind the camera. “Tax incentives are important because they create job opportunities for our members who might otherwise go abroad,” the unions wrote in a statement. joint statement. “We know at the state level that tax policy can also offer a ‘carrot’ approach for employers in our industries to hire more inclusive moulders and crews.” Also read: Vice Media Group says staff are now predominantly female The guilds will also push for legislation already introduced in Congress that will protect collective bargaining rights such as the Right to Organize Protection Act (PRO) and the Restoration of Worker Justice Act, which it says them, is essential in reducing the pay gap for Hollywood workers. in marginalized groups have seen compared to white men. The guilds are also calling for increased federal funding for the arts to organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts, the creation of diversity officers for these organizations, and the passage of laws like the Create a Respectful and Open World for Hair Act. workers (CROWN) to fight racism at work. “Diversity is a strength,” said Jennifer Dorning, chair of the Department of Professional Employees. “Creative professionals and their unions know this and continue to prioritize making their industries more accessible to under-represented people. Advocating for policy changes at the national level is a natural continuation of the work that arts, entertainment and media unions do to advance DCI in their creative industries. Unions that participated in the lobbying initiative include the AEquity association of ctors, American Federation of Musicians, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, Directors Guild of America, Guild of Italian-American Actors, International Alliance of Theater Workers, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, International Union of Office and Professional Employees, SAG-AFTRA, Society of Directors and Choreographers, and Writers Guild of America East.

