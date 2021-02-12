Here are 5 couples of Bollywood films scheduled for 2021





It’s always a pleasure to look forward to a brand new pair on screen with some fresh chemistry. 2021 will see multiple stars sharing screen space for the first time. While the perennial collaborators maintain the momentum, it’s the new actor combinations that intrigue fans. Interestingly this year, many actors, who haven’t worked with each other, are teaming up for their next ventures. Here’s a look at all of the names we can expect to see teaming up on screen for the first time in the New Year. Read: Emraan Hashmi to play Baddie in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’? Bhoot Phone The effervescent trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are ready to add spice to the screen with their unusual couple. They will be seen together in a supernatural Phone Booth comedy and will surely create new magic on the screen. The Untitled Prabhas Suite with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan Possibly, the most successful first pairing on the list. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are confirmed to unite onscreen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming project. The yet untitled multilingual fictional drama will be a pleasant surprise to all moviegoers in India with the cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchans acting as the coup de grace. Liger Already a lot of the hype around Telugu star Vijay Deverakondas is going to be a pan-Indian project. The upcoming Liger film will see Vijay romance Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the film with its unique lead duo is likely to set silver screens burning. Foreign Aanand L Rai’s director Atrangi Re has been the center of immense attention since its inception. Whether it’s superstar Akshay Kumar and southern star Dhanush making their way onto screen for the first time or the character of Sara Ali Khan who is portrayed as a young Bihar girl, the film has already created a buzz among fans. Perhaps, the most long-awaited on-screen union is sure to send fans into a tizzy. Pathan One of the most promising films of all time, Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand. Yes, the movie is special because Shahrukh Khan reunites with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year (2014). Plus, it’s the first time fans have seen high-octane action streak between SRK and John Abraham. Wow, that was unexpected. What new pairs are you looking forward to this new year?







