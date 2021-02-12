Biden administration reviews TikTok ban blocked by Trump





TikTok filed a lawsuit after then-President Donald Trump issued an August 6 executive order banning “any transaction by anyone” with its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, or one of its subsidiaries .

The Biden administration wants to suspend the legal battle with TikTok inherited from Donald Trump’s DOJ. TikTok sued after Trump issued an Aug. 6 executive order that would ban “any transaction by anyone” with its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, or any of its subsidiaries. The ordinance raised concerns about national security, corporate espionage and censorship and was based on the authorization granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. TikTok argued that the ban went beyond presidential authority, violated users’ First Amendment rights, and violated the Administrative Procedures Act because it was arbitrary and capricious. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols granted TikTok’s injunction, believing that the government was acting outside its authority, the social video application is likely to be successful on the merits of its claims and it would suffer a irreparable harm if the ban were to take effect. In a joint situation report filed Thursday, the parties informed Nichols that the new administration was looking into underlying issues, which could reduce or end the dispute, and asked it to stay the proceedings for 60 days so that it could have a chance to get up to speed. . “As the Biden administration took office, the Commerce Department began a review of some of the agency’s recently released actions, including the secretary’s bans on the TikTok mobile app at issue in this case,” says the folder. “Regarding these bans, the Ministry plans to conduct an assessment of the underlying case justifying these bans. The government will then be in a better position to determine whether the threat to national security described in the President’s executive order of August 6, 2020 and regulations to protect the security of Americans and their data, continue to justify the identified bans. The Commerce Department remains committed to vigorously defending national security, ensuring the viability of our economy, and upholding individual rights and data privacy. “ The government is also asking the DC Circuit to stay the appeal of Nichols’ decision, which TikTok has not opposed.







