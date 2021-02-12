Here’s where Samantha is going in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot





When HBO Max announced that their next “Sex and the City” revival would continue without the sexually positive Samantha Jones, fans came up with all kinds of theories as to how she would come out. Now, says HBO Max content director Casey Bloys TVLine exactly how they write Kim Cattrall for the series. Bloys said Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw on the show, and writer Michael Patrick King, who are in charge of the sequel, “aren’t trying to do ‘Sex and the City’ again.” “They’re not trying to say that these characters relive their 30s. It’s really a story of women in their 50s, and they’re dealing with things that people face in their 50s,” Bloys said, adding that since. a lot of time has passed, “just like in real life, people come into your life, people leave”. “Friendships fade and new friendships begin,” he added. “So I think all of this is very revealing of the real stages, the real stages in life. They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all seem a little bit. organic, and the friends you have at 30, maybe not at 50. “ Bloys said the show will also incorporate more diversity in the writer’s room and the show’s portrayal of New York City, telling the publication, “They are very, very aware that New York has to reflect the way which New York looks like today. “ Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) will join Bradshaw in the reboot, titled “And Just Like That”. HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.

